5 tensions that could derail the climate conference

The geopolitical context may not be conducive to ambition, said Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at E3G. However, the world expects governments to cooperate on three big issues: climate impacts, accelerating mitigation ambition and providing massive climate finance.

The Egyptian hosts of the summit have prioritized action over new promises. This suggests that tangible responses to climate impacts will be a pillar of the negotiations as never before. And that means coming up with billions and billions of dollars.

President Joe Biden will make an appearance on November 11, about halfway through the two-week conference, along with a reduced US delegation. Two new leaders, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazil’s incoming president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, will use the talks in a bid to show their climate confidence. The leaders of China and Russia, the world’s first and fifth biggest climate polluters respectively, are planning to skip the event altogether, as are officials from many of the biggest economies, including India and Australia.

Here are five things to watch as more than 40,000 participants descend on the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th round of global climate talks.

Rebel nations

Cooperation has been a vital and often elusive element of climate talks over the past 30 years, because decisions cannot be made without consensus. But leaders bring baggage to these gatherings, and this year, relations between some of the world’s biggest emitters are particularly strained.

Russia is ostracized on the world stage for its brutal war in Ukraine. The climate impacts are staggering. The war has led to food insecurity by preventing grain shipments, causing higher prices in grocery stores and reducing fertilizer supplies. It also raises energy prices around the world and pushes some countries to burn more fossil fuels, at least in the short term.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be at the talks, but his delegation will be.

Climate cooperation between the US and China remains on hold, raising concerns that the conference could fail to move forward if the world’s two biggest emitters do not talk to each other. US climate envoy John Kerry said last week that the talks remain in limbo.

But these cold relations may have less consequences this year than in previous conferences. In Egypt, there will be less behind-the-scenes negotiations between nations, with an emphasis on public speeches by world leaders at the start of the talks. And Xi Jinping, China’s leader, is not expected to attend.

With average representation from the main economies, according to a provisional list of speakers, the likelihood of confrontations may be lower, according to observers. Instead, tensions could be higher at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia during the second week of climate talks.

If leaders undermine climate action in Indonesia, it could carry into the conference in Egypt and potentially detract from the outcome.

It will require collective solidarity and a commitment to try to weather the storm together rather than a fortress mentality, said E3G’s Meyer.

Money, money, money

Money is always at the forefront of climate negotiations. But the severity of climate-driven disasters this year has brought the issue into the spotlight. It was marked by a widening gap between what countries have pledged to pay and what is needed to adapt and respond to those impacts (Climate wireNovember 3).

Closing this financial gap is essential for countries moving away from polluting energy sources and towards renewables. It is also needed to help nations strengthen their defenses against inevitable climate impacts, such as rising seas and greater rainfall.

Developing countries will wait for rich countries to outline how they will fulfill a pledge made last year in Glasgow, Scotland, to double support for adaptation. At the same time, the private sector has invested less in developing countries and will be under pressure to provide (Climate wireNovember 2).

There has been a surge of interest in new ways to unlock that money. This includes reforming the multilateral development banks and eyes will be trained on the World Bank after criticism that it has been slow on climate finance.

A Barbados plan to transform the global financial system could gain traction (Climate wire, September 29). And progress is expected in an initiative launched last year aimed at helping coal-dependent countries switch to renewables, known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Developed countries must show progress on past pledges in order to rebuild the confidence needed for future negotiations on finance.

There are many headwinds, but there is still a long way to go. Many channels are still open for dialogue here, said Joe Thwaites, a climate finance advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Loss and damage

At the forefront of climate finance concerns are payments for irreparable losses and damages. Sometimes referred to as climate reparations, this money aims to address the damage caused to poor nations by emissions from rich countries.

A heat wave in Pakistan, followed by historic drought and floods, is an example of what these losses look like and the huge funds needed to recover.

In parts [of the country] where the water is not receding, aid needs will continue for a long time, said Farah Naureen, country director for Mercy Corps Pakistan. But in reality there is not enough money to meet the needs of this entire population and especially to move towards early recovery and rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has called for efforts to address the loss and damage litmus test for COP 27.

The countries appear close to agreeing to have a discussion about ways to finance climate damage payments, although a dedicated fund to pay climate damages is unlikely to be supported by the US and Europe in these talks.

The negotiated settlement can serve as a basis for determining how money will flow for future losses and damages. And the shape of these talks will be critical to unlocking progress on the entire negotiating package.

There is a good chance that something positive will happen, said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute. We also think that if this doesn’t happen, there is a huge risk that vulnerable countries will simply walk away from it.

Ram on the gas

The energy crisis stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine has fueled intense debate over the future of natural gas. Europe’s efforts to break its dependence on Russian gas have led to new plans to build ports and facilities to import liquefied natural gas from the US and elsewhere. Its first leaders also go hunting for gas in parts of Africa.

African countries with oil and gas reserves say they want to use that energy to develop and power their economies, especially in the absence of other funds. Senegal has been among the most vocal and is leading a push for investment in gas production.

But there are also divisions among African nations themselves, as most do not have abundant fossil fuel resources but suffer from the climate impacts caused by their use. Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, has pledged that the country will get all its energy from renewable sources by 2030, and he appealed to other countries in Africa to follow.

Right now within African countries the discussion is about how to put forward a common African position, especially about the energy transition and about some kind of flexibility in the use of natural gas in particular, to achieve the objectives about electrification, Zainab Usman, director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said during a recent conference.

An estimated 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity or clean cooking, making energy and sustainable development deeply intertwined.

There is an urgency to act on climate change, Usman said. But to get to the future that we all want, whether it’s net zero by 2050, or whatever target we’ve set, we need to be very clear about what’s feasible, what’s politically feasible, what’s socially feasible.

Stubborn emissions

Only 24 of 193 countries and almost none of the world’s top emitters have updated their national targets to tackle climate change, despite an agreement at last years climate summit to do so. And the world has barely made a dent in its ability to keep global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, when scientists say the climate impacts will become increasingly devastating.

There has been some progress since last year with the passage of major US climate legislation. The European Union will end the sale of gas and diesel vehicles by 2035 and has presented a plan to move faster towards renewable energy. The recent election of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva in Brazil is seen as a major boost for the conservation of the Amazon rainforest.

But ambition has sputtered amid economic turmoil.

Biden has called for more oil production to lower gasoline prices. The use of coal abroad has increased, not decreased. And Western leaders have backed away from a promise to end gas investments (Climate wireJune 29).

U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday could see Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress, and make it difficult for the U.S. to meet climate funding pledges that depend on congressional approval.

COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, improve multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to address climate change, Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister and head of the next climate summit. the delegates. Achieving this result will require solidarity and action, not empty rhetoric, he noted.

The challenge for Egypt will be to package the results in a way that sends a signal of progress even if the talks don’t result in a major announcement, said Kaveh Guilanpour, vice president for international strategies at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

The whole system for decades has been oriented around a kind of dynamic zero-sum negotiation, with a lot of drama around the final plenary session. And I’m afraid the dynamic is still there. While the reality is that the system should go beyond that, he said. It’s about the political will to deliver against what Paris says we should do. And it’s about keeping promises. It is no longer about negotiation.