Police were deployed to an immigration center near London on Saturday after what they called a disturbance. Those arrested inside the facility were armed with knives and pieces of wood, CNN has learned. A spokesperson from the UK Home Office told CNN on Saturday that there had been a power outage at the immigration removal center in Harmondsworth and work was currently underway to resolve the issue. They added that the welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our top priority. Officers arrived at the Harmondsworth facility on Friday evening to provide support to staff dealing with a disturbance and have remained there since Saturday morning, a spokesman for the city’s Metropolitan Police told CNN. There were no injuries from the country, CNN has learned. The UK Home Office said people were being moved to other facilities while engineers fixed the power and repaired the damage. It comes as the Home Office is under fire for its handling of migrants and asylum seekers, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for an urgent review. A separate incident in which a man threw crude incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil Home immigration center in the southern English port of Dover last Sunday was motivated by extremism, police said. The UK’s counter-terrorism police department (CTPSE) said in a statement on Saturday that the attack was motivated by a terrorist ideology. Having considered the evidence gathered so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely to have been a factor, I am satisfied that the alleged actions were motivated primarily by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident, said Tim Jacques, Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

