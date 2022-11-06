Under Giorgia Meloni, Italy takes a tougher stance on immigrantsExBulletin



change the subtitles Salvatore Cavalli / AP

Salvatore Cavalli / AP

CATANIA, Sicily The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship defied Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port on Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark as part of new government directives to Italy, run by the extreme right, targeting foreigners. flag rescue vessels.

The two-week-old government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is denying safe harbor to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that rescued migrants at sea in distress as few as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark.

On Sunday, Italy ordered Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies.

But her captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from the distress at sea were disembarked”, said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The ship remained anchored in the port with 35 migrants on board.

Later on Sunday, a second charity ship arrived in Catania and the verification process was being repeated with the 572 migrants on board the ship Geo Barents operated by Doctors Without Borders. Selection was completed late in the evening, with 357 allowed in but 215 people stranded on board.

Families were the first to leave the ship. A man holding a baby expressed his gratitude, saying “Thank you, Geo Barents, thank you,” as he left. Another man in a wheelchair was transported by Red Cross workers.

However, two other boats operated by non-governmental organizations remained stranded at sea with no port willing to accept the rescued people.

An Italian lawmaker says services are lacking during the selection process

Humanitarian groups, human rights activists and two Italian lawmakers who traveled to Sicily protested the selection process as illegal and inhumane. Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, is targeting non-governmental organizations, which Italy has long accused of encouraging people-trafficking in the central Mediterranean. The groups deny the claim.

“Free all the people, free them,” Italian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro said in an emotional appeal to Meloni from the Humanity 1 rescue ship.

The passengers have faced “trauma, they’ve faced everything we can define as prolonged suffering,” said Soumahoro, who spent the night on the ship.

Later in port, he accused Meloni of playing politics at the expense of “newborns, women, people who have suffered trauma of all kinds,” including torture in Libyan prisons.

He said neither translators nor psychologists were available during the selection process in Italy and many of the immigrants were from Gambia, unable to speak French, English or Italian.

“Their fault is that they speak a different language. Their fault is that they have a different color,” Soumahoro said, accusing the Italian government of using immigrants to distract from other issues, including high energy prices.

On board Humanity 1, doctors in Italy identified people in need of urgent medical attention after the ship’s doctor refused to make a selection, said SOS Humanity spokesman Wasil Schauseil. Thirty-six people were declared vulnerable and not allowed to disembark, causing one to fall and leave an ambulance.

“You can imagine the state of people, it is very devastating, he said.

Two other ships with rescued migrants remain stranded at sea

Both SOS Humanity and Doctors Without Borders issued statements stating that all their passengers were vulnerable after being rescued at sea and deserved safe harbor under international law. SOS Humanity said it plans to file a civil case in Catania to ensure that all 35 survivors on board have access to official asylum procedures on land.

Doctors Without Borders emphasized that “a rescue operation is only considered complete when all survivors have landed in a safe place”.

Two other charity ships carrying rescued migrants remained stranded at sea, with people sleeping on the floor and decks and spreading respiratory infections and scabies as food and medical supplies ran low.

The German ship Rise Above, with 93 rescued at sea, sought a more sheltered position in waters east of Sicily because of the weather, but spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann said on Sunday that the crew had not received any communication from Italian authorities.

Poschmann described cramped conditions in the relatively small 25-meter (82-foot) vessel.

The Ocean Viking, operated by the European charity SOS Mediteranee, with 234 migrants on board, remained in international waters south of the Strait of Messina and did not receive instructions to proceed to an Italian port, a spokesman said on Sunday. His first rescue was 16 days ago.

“The agitation is palpable among the survivors,” a charity worker named Morgane told The Associated Press on Sunday. Cases of seasickness were increasing as high waves tossed the ship overnight.

“Today, the weather worsened significantly, bringing strong winds, rough seas and rain on deck… these extreme conditions added to the suffering,” she said.

Italy wants other countries to accept immigrants

The confrontational stance taken by Meloni’s government is reminiscent of the stalls orchestrated by Matteo Salvini, now Meloni’s infrastructure minister in charge of ports, during his brief stint as interior minister in 2018-2019. Italy’s new government is insisting that countries whose flags fly charity ships must accept migrants.

In a Facebook video, Salvini repeated his claims that the presence of humanitarian ships encourages smugglers.

Non-governmental organizations dispute this claim, saying they are bound by the law of the sea to rescue people in distress and that coastal countries are obliged to provide a safe port as soon as possible.

Amnesty International called Italy’s attitude “shameful”.

“Italy legitimately expects other EU member states to share responsibility for people seeking asylum, but this does not justify imposing measures that only increase the suffering of already traumatized people,” the group said.