Security and Crime Wnanga will bring together international specialists





An international collaboration between the University of Waikato’s Te Puna Saguru – the New Zealand Institute for Security and Crime Science (NZISCS) and the Security, Crime and Intelligence Innovation Institute (SCIII) at Cardiff University will share knowledge about some of the the most difficult issues facing society today. . of Cardiff-Waikato Crime & Security Knowledge Exchange Wnanga begins today and continues for three days with participants both online and in person at centers in Hamilton, New Zealand and Cardiff, Wales. Fellow Apriel Jolliffe Simpson is in Cardiff to attend in person and says she is looking forward to sharing information, experiences and ideas with her colleagues and professional partners. “This event came about through the strategic partnership that our two universities have. Professor Devon Polaschek (Director of Te Puna Haguru (NZISCS)) and I saw a natural connection between what we are doing at Te Puna Hagura and the work our colleagues are doing in Cardiff. By bringing together researchers from both institutes and our professional partners in government organizations and industry, we can share our experiences, research and knowledge.” wnaga’s Cardiff Center will be hosted by Professor Amanda Robinson and Dr David Rogers of SCIII. SCIII is excited about the merger of the two institutes and the challenges of running a hybrid event that spans the globe. “We have more than 100 participants taking part in three days of hybrid knowledge exchange events happening simultaneously at both universities,” says David. “This will be an excellent opportunity for the research communities of both countries and their valuable external parties to learn from each other through the exchange of their various experiences, with the aim of creating a foundation for international cooperation for some of the most pressing crime and security issues. challenges.”

During the wnanga, participants aim to explore ways to overcome challenges in contemporary crime and security research and practice. They will discuss topics including death reviews, violence risk assessment, cybercrime and counter-terrorism and extremism. “We look forward to discussing the challenges we are facing in these areas, sharing recent successes and examples of best practices, and perhaps identifying questions researchers can explore that would have practical application for our partners,” says Apriel. . “It’s really exciting to be able to talk about our common challenges and make new connections outside of our usual organizations – and even our own country – to promote further international knowledge sharing and collaboration in the future.” Associate Director for Global Engagement and Partnerships, Cath Battersby, says the partnership with Cardiff has flourished, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, and both institutions are seeing an exciting and diverse range of collaborations. “Strong global partnerships, including our strategic partnership with Cardiff University, mean our staff and students have access to global experience and expertise,” says Cath. “Together, we increase the global impact of our research and contribute to global challenges. This wnanga is a great example of what is possible through a combination of virtual and personal connection.” To find out more about our partnership with Cardiff University and how to get involved, please visit the partnership website or contact Cath Battersby, Associate Director, Global Engagement and Partnerships

