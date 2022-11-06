International
The Astros won the second World Series in franchise history, beating the Phillies in six games
The Houston Astros are World Series champions again.
The Astros took home Game 6 4-1 to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
It is their second World Series title in franchise history.
Houston won the final three games of the series after trailing two games to one – they became the first team to win the World Series in their home park since the Boston Red Sox in 2013.
Game 6 was the pitcher’s duel it was expected to be as Framber Valdez and Zack Wheeler traded scoreless for five innings, combining for 13 strikeouts in that span. But in the sixth inning Kyle Schwarber had had enough. He blasted a solo homer to lead off the game, his sixth home run in his last 11 games and third in his last four. It was also Valdez’s first homer allowed at Minute Maid Park since July 3.
However, Wheeler immediately ran into trouble, putting runners on the corners with one out. Rob Thomson has pulled him so that lefty Jose Alvarado can face Yordan Alvarez.
It didn’t matter that Alvarez hit a three-run home run over the hitters’ eye in center field 450 yards away to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. Surely, Thomson could be kicking himself for a long time. Christian Vazquez added an RBI single a few batters later.
This gave the victory to Valdez. He allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine in his six innings of work. It was his third straight nine-hit game, and he pitched to a 1.44 ERA this postseason.
Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly combined for three scoreless innings to win the title. The Houston bullpen finished the postseason with a 0.83 ERA, the lowest of any team in a single season since the 1990 Cincinnati Reds had a 0.29 ERA.
Dusty Baker finally has a World Series title as a manager. He first became manager in 1993 and has won three manager of the year awards but was missing that coveted ring. In his third Fall Classic appearance (the first was in 2002), he finally got one.
Jeremy Pena will likely be named World Series MVP in his rookie season in which he had to replace Carlos Correa. Pena would become the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same season—eight players have won NLCS and World Series MVPs simultaneously.
Bryce Harper’s dominant performance can only be forgotten in the missed attempts – he hit .349 this postseason with 13 extra-base hits, one shy of tying the all-time record shared by Randy Arozarena (2020) and David Freese ( 2011). .
In Games 4 through 6, the Phillies hit just .101 (9-for-89)
The Astros became hated in recent years because of their 2017 World Series title that was possibly tainted by their sign-stealing scheme. There are rumors that Jose Altuve also wore a wire during his 2019 home run, although this has never been proven.
This was the Astros’ fourth World Series appearance since 2017 — they had lost their previous two trips to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves last year. Was it karma? Was he just unable to get over the hump without cheating? Who knows.
But at this point, say what you will about the organization – anyone’s hatred now has to be purely out of jealousy.
The fact of the matter is that they know what it takes to do it. They produce talent like nobody’s business and will be a nightmare for everyone until, well, we all have to wait.
