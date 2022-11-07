Coutinho’s place at the World Cup is in doubt after Villa ruled out the Brazilian





Philippe Coutinho’s hopes of representing Brazil at the World Cup are in doubt after the Aston Villa player suffered a quadriceps injury in training. Coutinho was a surprise omission from the matchday squad as Unai Emery’s Villa beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Spaniard’s first game in charge on Sunday. The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich playmaker has failed to score in 12 Premier League appearances this season – although six of those appearances have come as a substitute. The 30-year-old’s poor form saw him miss Tite’s side when Brazil beat Tunisia and Ghana in September, although he has won five of his 68 senior caps for the Selecao this calendar year. However, Coutinho’s chances of traveling to Qatar appear slim after Emery ruled him out of Villa’s upcoming trips to United in the EFL Cup and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. “Coutinho is injured,” said Emery. “I don’t know how long it will be, but today he couldn’t play and he won’t play until after the break. “It’s a muscle injury. He won’t play on Thursday or Sunday because he’s out for longer.” Coutinho was left out of Brazil’s squad for their home World Cup in 2014, but was a regular during the side’s run to the quarter-finals in Russia four years later, scoring against Switzerland and Costa Rica. Brazil are considered among the favorites to win the tournament and face Serbia in the first match of Group G on November 24 at the Lusail Stadium. Aston Villa’s first home @PremierLeague win over Manchester United since 19 August 1995. The perfect start. @UnaiEmery_ pic.twitter.com/5zR0kVdCQL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 6, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keepup.com.au/news/coutinhos-world-cup-place-in-doubt-as-villa-rule-out-brazil-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos