Commitments to forests are nowhere near what is needed to achieve the ambition of the Paris Agreement
Nairobi, 07 November 2022 The world is not on track to meet forest targets to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, critical for a credible path to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C target, according to a new report from the Programme. UN-REDD, World Conservation Monitoring Center of the UN Environment Programme. UNEP-WCMC) and the Green Gigaton Challenge (GGC). It finds that for the 2030 goals to remain within reach, a milestone of one gigatonne of emissions reductions from forests must be achieved no later than 2025 and every year thereafter.
report, Making good on the Glasgow Climate Pact: a call to action to achieve one gigatonne of emissions reductions from forests by 2025, finds that current public and private commitments to pay for emissions reductions are only at 24% of the historic gigaton target. Only about half of these pledges have been realized through signed emission reduction purchase agreements, and none of the funds for these pledges have yet been disbursed.
There is no Paris Agreement and no SDGs without forests. As UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report once again reminded us, the window is closing and we urgently need to scale up action and funding for forest-based mitigation to reach the 2025 one-gigaton milestone and avoid catastrophic climate change. If we succeed, and the new Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership is a promising sign of ambition, then vital climate and nature targets remain achievable, said Susan Gardner, Director, Ecosystems Division, UNEP on behalf of the GGC.
The report states that an unmistakable signal in the form of a carbon price of USD 30-50 per ton of CO2e for reducing forest emissions is needed to provide the incentives, tools and predictability needed for countries to invest in protecting forests. theirs. Such a price would combine a donor-funded base price with private sector demand for high-integrity emissions reductions above that price.
Currently, funding for forests does not reflect the urgency or scale of the problems we face. Initial investment in REDD+ readiness and implementation must continue and scale up to ensure the capacity and action to achieve emissions reduction results, with effective measurement, verification and reporting systems and safeguards, said Andre Guimaraes, Executive Director, Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM).
Integrity is key to ensuring the real and robust emissions reductions needed to achieve the gigaton milestone. The report also reviews the potential contribution of the voluntary carbon market to scaling up emissions reductions from forests, which becomes more important as market growth accelerates, quadrupling in value between 2020 and 2021. Its success will depend on alignment with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Decisions for REDD+, as well as having robust quantification mechanisms to deal with returns and leakages, and strong adherence to safeguards.
There is no progress without equality. Indigenous peoples and local communities are on the front lines, leading the way with sustainable forest conservation and management, but their lives are often at risk. Direct access to funds in sufficient volumes must be guaranteed to indigenous peoples and local communities as true partners and focused on women, said Lola Cabnal, Asociacin Ak’Tenamit.
We are running out of time to reach the urgent milestone of achieving commitments for one gigatonne of emissions reductions from forests by 2025. With serious action and incentives, we can get there, but progress also depends on equity and inclusive access to finance and building capacity. This will be essential to achieving forest-centric emissions targets, said Judith Walcott, Senior Protection Specialist at UNEP-WCMC and lead author of the new report.
The report also highlights how high forest low deforestation (HFLD) countries need more financial support. HFLD countries store 18% of tropical forest carbon worldwide. But current forest climate finance mechanisms are not adequate to reward their historic conservation and resist increasing pressures for deforestation. It is vital that their access to sufficient climate finance is rapidly improved.
For a 66% chance of limiting global warming to no more than 2C, 15 gigatons of emissions per year by 2030 must be avoided or absorbed, on top of commitments already made by countries. Forest-based solutions offer a crucial annual mitigation potential of about 4 gigatonnes by 2030. Actions to halt forest loss and degradation, coupled with sustainable forest management, conservation and restoration can provide cost-effective climate mitigation effective for 27% of the solution to help avoid climate catastrophe.
About the UN-REDD Programme
The United Nations Collaborative Program to Reduce Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries (UN-REDD Programme) is the UN’s leading inter-agency knowledge and advisory platform on forest solutions to the climate crisis. Launched in 2008 and drawing on the collection capacity and technical expertise of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) ), the UN-REDD program is the largest international provider of REDD+ assistance, helping 65 partner countries protect their forests and achieve their climate goals.
About the Green Gigaton Challenge (GGC)
The Green Gigaton Challenge is a global effort to catalyze funding to deliver a gigaton of high-quality emissions reductions from natural forest-based climate solutions by 2025 and annually thereafter. The initiative was founded by UN-REDD, Environmental Defense Fund, Emergent, Forest Trends and ART to channel funds into efforts led by national and sub-national governments to achieve and go beyond their Nationally Determined Contributions by The Paris Agreement reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. (REDD+), while helping companies supplement their domestic emissions reductions by purchasing high-integrity carbon credits.
About the UN Environment Program World Conservation Monitoring Center (UNEP-WCMC)
The World Conservation Monitoring Center of the UN Environment Program (UNEP-WCMC) is a global center of excellence on biodiversity and the contribution of nature to society and the economy. It operates as a collaboration between the United Nations Environment Program and the UK charity WCMC. UNEP-WCMC experts work at the interface of science, policy and practice to address the global crisis facing nature and support the transition to a sustainable future for people and the planet.
About the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)
UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.
