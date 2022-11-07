World Cup critics are ‘arrogant’ and ‘cannot accept’ Qatar as host, says Foreign Minister | World News

People “cannot accept that a small country from the Middle East” is hosting the World Cup and those who criticize the tournament are “arrogant”, Qatar’s foreign minister told Sky News.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani described negative media coverage of the upcoming tournament as “disinformation” in an exclusive interview with Sky News Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall.

“Preaching from a distance is not a solution,” he said.

“Call to boycott the World Cup, or those who do not come to World Cupit’s their decision at the end of the day, but why deprive people and the public of watching and enjoying the World Cup.”

Asked about the rival nations’ criticism of the hosts, he replied: “What message are they sending to their public?

“What about their problems within their own countries, which they are turning a blind eye to? Honestly, not just me or the people of Qatar, but there are many people from all over the world who are seeing this as just a sense of arrogance.

“A sense of people who cannot accept a small country from the Middle East has won the bid to host the World Cup.”

In the 12 years since Qatar was awarded the tournament, concerns have been repeatedly raised about human rights, the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadium and the LGBTQ community.

Her foreign minister’s comments come next English and Welsh football officials said they will continue to campaign on human rights issues regardless FIFA calls for the teams to stay out of politics.

Both teams have said they will wear OneLove rainbow ribbons in solidarity with LGBTQ people.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and general secretary Fatma Samoura wrote to the 32 competing nations last week, saying: “Please do not allow football to be dragged into any ideological or political battle that exists.”

Public love is also prohibited between men and women

Asked about LGBTQ supporters traveling to Qatar, Bin Abdulrahman al Thani said public displays of affection are prohibited between all people – not just same-sex couples.

But pushed back by earlier comments that fans would be allowed to hold hands, he added: “Holding hands is not a public display of affection as far as I know.”

Qatar may be fed up with the criticism, but it is not going away Qataris are fed up with the constant media coverage and high-profile statements criticizing the country’s right to host one of the biggest sporting events on Earth. They feel they have absorbed the criticism for years, but now, two weeks after the start of the World Cup, they believe it is time to focus on football. This will not happen. Sport and politics have long been intertwined and modern-day international footballers know they can be very effective when they use their profiles as platforms to call for change. For the country’s top diplomat to describe the criticism as “arrogance” is extraordinary and will no doubt be seen by many as inflammatory. Read the full analysis here.

Asked about the FA president’s announcement Prince William will not travel to Qatarthe minister said that “he decided not to come because of his calendar”.

“Hopefully his schedule will allow and he will come to support the England team,” he added.

Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer is another high-profile figure not attending.

With seven of the eight stadiums built from scratch, human rights groups have repeatedly highlighted Qatar’s mistreatment of the migrant workers who built them.

In particular, they have condemned the country’s “kafala system” – a set of labor laws that allow Qatari individuals or businesses to confiscate workers’ passports and bar them from leaving the country.

Reports of the migrant death toll range from a few dozen to several thousand during the 12 years of build-up to the tour.

Asked about the death of the workers and the compensation fund that has been set up for their families, Mr Bin Abdulrahman al Thani said it had “worked very effectively in two years”.

“Already about $350 million has been distributed in recent years to workers and it has proven to be effective,” he said.

“If there is any problem or gap with the execution of the current fund, they should come and talk to us to improve it so that it is not doubted.”