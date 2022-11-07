International
World Cup critics are ‘arrogant’ and ‘cannot accept’ Qatar as host, says Foreign Minister | World News
People “cannot accept that a small country from the Middle East” is hosting the World Cup and those who criticize the tournament are “arrogant”, Qatar’s foreign minister told Sky News.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani described negative media coverage of the upcoming tournament as “disinformation” in an exclusive interview with Sky News Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall.
“Preaching from a distance is not a solution,” he said.
“Call to boycott the World Cup, or those who do not come to World Cupit’s their decision at the end of the day, but why deprive people and the public of watching and enjoying the World Cup.”
Asked about the rival nations’ criticism of the hosts, he replied: “What message are they sending to their public?
“What about their problems within their own countries, which they are turning a blind eye to? Honestly, not just me or the people of Qatar, but there are many people from all over the world who are seeing this as just a sense of arrogance.
“A sense of people who cannot accept a small country from the Middle East has won the bid to host the World Cup.”
In the 12 years since Qatar was awarded the tournament, concerns have been repeatedly raised about human rights, the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadium and the LGBTQ community.
Her foreign minister’s comments come next English and Welsh football officials said they will continue to campaign on human rights issues regardless FIFA calls for the teams to stay out of politics.
Both teams have said they will wear OneLove rainbow ribbons in solidarity with LGBTQ people.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and general secretary Fatma Samoura wrote to the 32 competing nations last week, saying: “Please do not allow football to be dragged into any ideological or political battle that exists.”
Public love is also prohibited between men and women
Asked about LGBTQ supporters traveling to Qatar, Bin Abdulrahman al Thani said public displays of affection are prohibited between all people – not just same-sex couples.
But pushed back by earlier comments that fans would be allowed to hold hands, he added: “Holding hands is not a public display of affection as far as I know.”
Qatar may be fed up with the criticism, but it is not going away
Qataris are fed up with the constant media coverage and high-profile statements criticizing the country’s right to host one of the biggest sporting events on Earth.
They feel they have absorbed the criticism for years, but now, two weeks after the start of the World Cup, they believe it is time to focus on football.
This will not happen.
Sport and politics have long been intertwined and modern-day international footballers know they can be very effective when they use their profiles as platforms to call for change.
For the country’s top diplomat to describe the criticism as “arrogance” is extraordinary and will no doubt be seen by many as inflammatory.
Read the full analysis here.
Asked about the FA president’s announcement Prince William will not travel to Qatarthe minister said that “he decided not to come because of his calendar”.
“Hopefully his schedule will allow and he will come to support the England team,” he added.
Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer is another high-profile figure not attending.
Read more:
Klopp on the footballers’ comments about Qatar
Why is the World Cup in Qatar so controversial?
With seven of the eight stadiums built from scratch, human rights groups have repeatedly highlighted Qatar’s mistreatment of the migrant workers who built them.
In particular, they have condemned the country’s “kafala system” – a set of labor laws that allow Qatari individuals or businesses to confiscate workers’ passports and bar them from leaving the country.
Reports of the migrant death toll range from a few dozen to several thousand during the 12 years of build-up to the tour.
Asked about the death of the workers and the compensation fund that has been set up for their families, Mr Bin Abdulrahman al Thani said it had “worked very effectively in two years”.
“Already about $350 million has been distributed in recent years to workers and it has proven to be effective,” he said.
“If there is any problem or gap with the execution of the current fund, they should come and talk to us to improve it so that it is not doubted.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/world-cup-critics-are-arrogant-and-cannot-accept-qatar-as-hosts-says-foreign-minister-12740144
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump cracks down on attacks from Ron DeSantis after he stuns the GOP with a direct attack on his 2024 rival
- Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
- World Cup critics are ‘arrogant’ and ‘cannot accept’ Qatar as host, says Foreign Minister | World News
- Biden and Obama make last-ditch push as Democrats’ mood darkens | 2022 US Midterm Elections
- Molly Allgood – Abbey actress, gambler genius, Synges lover and muse The Irish Times
- Innovative telemedicine solutions demonstrated by startups at HIMSS22 APAC
- November: labblood-study | News and Features
- Book by HSN fashion phenom Diane Gilman, 77, on never saying “I’m too old”
- 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Cagayan province – Phivolks – Manila Bulletin
- Imran Khan to resume early election after being shot
- Risky business trades reopening rumors
- UCLA men’s ice hockey wins third straight game against USC in packed stands