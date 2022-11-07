Amnesty: Egypt has days to save the life of the imprisoned activist

The head of Amnesty International in CAIRO (AP) warned on Sunday that the COP27 proceedings in Egypt could be marred by the death of one of the country’s leading human rights activists from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said Egypt had no more than 72 hours to save the life of jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is also a UK citizen.

Egypt, host of the climate summit known as COP27, has trained a spotlight on its human rights record as a broad crackdown continues under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The conference is being held in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

If they don’t want to end up with a death they should have and could have prevented, they need to act now, Callamard told a news conference in the capital Cairo.

Callamard said he will attend COP27 to push for action on human rights issues related to climate change, including loss and damage or reparations from wealthier countries to vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. Egypt is a proponent of the issue.

But she will also be there to urge immediate action on the case of prominent Egyptian activist and UK citizen Alaa Abdel Fattah and that of the tens of thousands of political prisoners estimated to be inside the country’s jails, she said.

Opposition figure Abdel-Fattah escalated his hunger strike this week. refusing even water, to coincide with the first day of COP27, according to his family. His aunt, writer Ahdaf Soueif, said he stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday amid growing concerns about his health.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah comes from a family of prominent Egyptian activists and rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak. The 40-year-old activist spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule. For more than six months he has been on a partial hunger strike, consuming only 100 calories a day.

In April, Abdel Fattahs family announced that he had obtained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a professor of mathematics at Cairo University, who was born in London. The family has criticized UK leaders for failing to push harder for a consular visit to him in the detention facility.

On Sunday, his family released a letter they had received from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who will attend COP27. The letter said the global summit is an opportunity to raise Abdel Fattah’s case with the Egyptian leadership. Sunak will continue to emphasize to the President (el-Sissi) the importance we attach to the swift resolution of the Alaas case and the end of his unacceptable treatment, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the contents of the letter.

Abdel-Fattahs younger sister Sanaa Seif, meanwhile, landed in Sharm el-Sheikh early on Monday, arriving on a flight from London via the Turkish city of Istanbul, her family said.

I am here to do my best to try and shed light on my brothers case and save him, Seif said after her arrival. Today (Sunday) he took his last glass of water, so it’s only a matter of hours. I’m really worried. I am also here to put pressure on the incoming world leaders.

She is expected to attend together with Callamard on the human rights situation in Egypt on the sidelines of COP27. Seif, also a rights defender who was jailed for a year on charges of spreading fake news and insulting a police officer, will focus on the case of her brother and other jailed activists.

Seif, who is also a British citizen, had organized a protest at Britain’s Foreign Office headquarters in recent weeks, part of a rallying campaign to urge Britain to take action in the case of her brothers.

Since 2013, el-Sissi, a US ally with deep economic ties to European countries, has overseen a massive crackdown, jailing thousands of Islamists as well as secular activists involved in the country’s 2011 uprising. Many other activists, journalists and academics have left the country.

Amnesty also said on Sunday it had documented a new wave in the government’s crackdown. There were 766 Egyptian political prisoners released on the eve of the conference, Callamard said, according to the groups’ figures. She added that more than 1,500 people have been arrested since April, including more than 150 in just the past two weeks.

The latest purge came after the Muslim Brotherhood, branded a terrorist group and largely driven into exile, called for anti-government protests on November 11, aiming to capitalize on Egypt’s worsening economic woes and global attention at COP27.

Other rights groups also criticized Egypt on Sunday for limiting protests and increasing surveillance during the summit.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said it had joined about 1,400 groups from around the world in calling on Egypt to lift restrictions on civil society groups and also expressed concern about the new rounds of arrests.

It is becoming clear that Egypt’s government has no intention of easing its abusive security measures and allowing free speech and assembly, Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.