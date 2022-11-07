Italy: Authorities must urgently allow rescued people to land in Catania





Responding to the authorities’ decision to refuse to disembark some people in Catania, Sicily, and attempts to push them back into the sea, Julia Hall, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director in the Regional Office for Europe, said: Italian authorities should urgently allow all people on board to disembark as soon as possible Julia Hall, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director in the Regional Office for Europe The law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all the rescued land in a safe place. There is no room for creative interpretations of the law when people suffer and are traumatized after risking their lives at sea. Forcing 35 people to stay on board Humanity 1Not only is Italy violating its international obligations to land and protect them under human rights and maritime law, but it is also creating a dangerous situation that endangers the rescued people and the crew. Humanity 1. We call on the Italian authorities to allow all those still on board to disembark as soon as possible. Hundreds of people aboard other non-governmental organization rescue ships should also be immediately assigned a place of safety where they can disembark and receive help. It is shameful that the Italian government continues to assist the Libyan authorities in violating the human rights of their people Julia Hall It is shameful that the Italian government continues to assist the Libyan authorities in violating the human rights of their people. Adding insult to injury is the fact that the Italian government is also refusing to disembark those who managed to leave the country. Italy legitimately expects other EU member states to share responsibility for people seeking asylum, but this does not justify imposing measures that only increase the suffering of already traumatized people. Background Earlier, Italian authorities ordered the German-flagged rescue ship Humanity 1 to leave the port of Catania with 35 exhausted rescued men still on board. The Italian authorities allowed the other 144 people rescued from Humanity 1 disembark after a selection made on the basis of a brief physical examination by health officials sent on board by the authorities. All people were saved from Humanity 1 fled Libya, where refugees and migrants are at constant risk of torture and other ill-treatment, arbitrary detention and other abuses. After attempting to cross the central Mediterranean in unsafe boats, they were rescued by Humanity 1 and spent up to two weeks on the lifeboat.

