‘You can go home now:’ Ukraine’s recovery teams work to ensure no fallen soldiers are left behind
Editors Note: Warning: This story contains disturbing images.
Brashkivka, Ukraine
Before the war, dressed in the uniform of the Red Army, Leonid Bondar recreated the great Soviet battles of the Second World War where they took place, who won and who fell where he knew all the facts intimately.
His work at Ukraine’s war history museum took him across the country as he found the remains of fallen World War II soldiers.
On today’s battlefields, Bondars skills are a vital part of the war effort of the warring nations as she resists the invading forces of Moscow, finding and bringing home Ukraine’s fallen heroes.
He is a modest man who downplays his role, saying he does it for the families of the fighters and for the country.
By late August, the Ukrainian military claimed more than 9,000 dead; A month later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 50 soldiers were dying every day.
The Bondars unit, originally called home on your shield, was based in part on the myth about Spartan mothers two and a half thousand years ago telling their warriors Return with or on your shield.
The CNN team meets him on a wet, cold, windswept ridge above the now dusty village of Brashkivka, in eastern Ukraine, where rolling fields filled with rotting, unpicked crops stretch into the darkness toward remote forests.
A barn of yellow stone overlooks the scene he has come to discover; its two windows are boarded with weathered wood, while a shell has opened a hole in the wall.
It was a good point and a hell of a place to defend. The broken cell phone tower behind the bunker where the Ukrainian soldiers likely died would have been an excellent marker for enemy artillery. Six are missing, believed dead.
The location is a silent reminder that war is cruel, robbing the living of their lives, their loved ones of peace. Every battlefield has a place where unspent time is buried, where colors fade and the last seconds have stories waiting to be told.
In the battle that took place four months ago for the ridge line near Brashkivka, the small field near the cell tower and barn is that place.
Bondar and his two colleagues are the first soldiers to search for the fallen men since Ukrainian troops retook the area from Russian forces six weeks ago.
The video shared by soldiers Bondar has found depicts happy moments before their stories come to a halt. Shafts of sunlight piercing the wood and mud roof of their basement bunker, just meters from the cell tower, show the danger they were in.
The roof was not strong enough to take a direct hit, says Bondar. In an early assessment of the site, he suspects that two of the men were likely ejected from the bunker by the shell blast, the others possibly buried by fallen masonry and dirt inside.
Before they can test that theory, they give the site a thorough search for mines and traps. Bondar shows CNN one of the most feared antipersonnel mines: It emerges from a protective cylinder, rests on thin, sensitive legs, triggered by nearby movement, and is deadly at a distance of 15 meters.
After the country is declared safe, Bondars quest begins to tell stories to the soldiers, revealing some of his worst fears.
Metal hinges and screws from wooden ammunition boxes, mixed with bits of bone, lie in rusted, charred heaps a few meters from the bunker.
Bondar assumes that the bodies thrown from the blast were burned, not buried, by the Russians. This, he says, is not the first time we have come across a situation where the norms of humanity are neglected and soldiers are not buried properly.
A few meters away, partially hidden in the tall grass growing around, lies a human spine and pelvis. For Bondar, the heat-bleached bones are just what he’s looking for, and he carefully places them in a heavy, white forensic body bag.
His rubber-gloved fingers search the dirt for every fragment, each piece a source of DNA and potential comfort for grieving families. He spots a ring and loudly thanks the fallen soldier he helped identify.
Meanwhile, his teammates shoveled broken rock and accumulated dirt from the bunker in hopes of finding the other soldiers.
Small bone fragments hint that they may be looking in the right place for three, or perhaps four, huddled or blasted soldiers at one end of the bunker, but it’s still too soon to tell.
Its hard work. Bondar and his team have removed their jackets, shoveling debris over their heads and out of the collapsed bunker.
As they work, other Ukrainian soldiers approach and tell the team that they have discovered a single dead Russian soldier in a burning vehicle about half a mile away.
The body, found charred and charred in the back of a wrecked armored personnel carrier, was also gently lifted into a white body bag. The location of the Russians, even the VIN number of the vehicles and other details, are carefully recorded. His body is treated with the same respect as that of fallen compatriots by Ukrainians.
Back in the bunker, as layers of dirt are slowly removed and shovels are swapped for small trowels and small picks, the outline of three soldiers, broken and pressed against the red brick wall of the bunker, appears. Hints of knees and heads, then hunched shoulders, a hand still clutching a rifle.
You can come home now, Bondar whispers, as the first body is pulled free and placed gently into the waiting white bag.
They check the pockets of the second soldier pulled from the mud, a ribbon in his breast pocket along with an ID card. He was 32 years old when he died. Thanks for helping us, Bondar says to the body.
As we leave, a body is still missing, but Bondar vows to search. The only certainty here is that as long as the war continues, his work will not be done.
