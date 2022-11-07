Digi International will showcase the power of Digi ConnectCore MP1 System-on-Module and Digi ConnectCore Voice Control Software at electronica 2022





MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced that it will feature Digi ConnectCore MP1-in-module systems (SOM) family and Digi ConnectCore Voice Control Software IN electronics 2022November 15-18 at TOPAS booth C4.461 and ISMOsys booth C2.158 at Trade Fair Center Messe in Munich, Germany. Digi experts will provide hands-on demonstrations of the company’s scalable, highly integrated industrial IoT solutions, including development tools, design support, software and security building blocks to accelerate time to market. Digis IoT technologies dramatically improve the way people, machines and processes interact. With network connectivity as the fundamental key to the value of these technologies, Digi is at the forefront of some of the most advanced solutions that combine software, hardware and services for enterprises. Digis electronica 2022 exhibitions and demonstrations include: Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM Family – Featuring the industry’s smallest STM32MP1 wireless SOM that integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and wired connectivity without compromising design flexibility, Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs provide a complete solution including software, security, connectivity, tools and development and application development building blocks for OEMs looking to reduce product development time, risk and effort. Digi ConnectCore Voice Control Software This advanced voice control software is fully integrated and ready-to-use, enabling developers to design a voice-based human-machine interface (HMI) to control operations using speech. Supporting 30 languages ​​and a dictionary of 60,000 words and with no cloud connection required, it reduces connection costs and data privacy concerns, while providing response times of less than 100ms. We look forward to returning to electronica in person this November, said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager for Digi. In the past year alone, our engineers have made significant advances in SOM and sound control software. We are excited to show how our new Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM family and our multiple solution building blocks, including Digi ConnectCore Voice Control software, enable touch-free HMIs for devices in challenging environments such as transportation, medical and industrial locations , even when they are out of sight. When users can quickly process voice commands on edge devices without a cloud connection instead of a touch-based GUI, they can better focus on mission-critical tasks while increasing productivity and security. Visit TOPAS stand C4.461, ISMOsys stand C2.158 or special-IND a company stand B5.115 Steliau to meet the Digi team, or visit: www.digi.com for more information. About Digi International



Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII ) is the leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

