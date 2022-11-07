FIU is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole | FIU news





At FIU, we’re closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which formed early this morning in the Atlantic and is forecast to head toward Florida’s east coast later this week. Miami-Dade County is currently under a tropical storm. Broward County and counties north through the Volusia County/Brevard County line are under a hurricane watch. While it is too early to determine Subtropical Storm Nicole’s impact on South Florida, forecasters expect heavy rainfall from the system for parts of Florida by Wednesday or Thursday. University papers are normal. Any changes will be communicated to the university community in a timely manner. This is a good time to make sure you and your family have supplies and medicine for a few days. Storm preparation can be a new experience for many members of our university community. For advice on what to do, please visit FIU Emergency Management Department website or Miami-Dade County Hurricane Guide. Please monitor local media and pay attention to updates from National Hurricane Center over the next few days. FIU has a communications protocol to keep the community informed of university operations during emergencies, including storms. Please search for email, follow FIU Facebook, I tweet AND Instagram and check FIU news and monitor local media for updates. Thanks for your cooperation and be safe.

