Global markets drive Restaurant Brands International





TORONTO Restaurant Brands International, Inc. last quarter benefited from strong performance across its international Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King businesses, improvements at Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs in the United States, continued growth in digital sales and progress in new restaurant development . Net income for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $530 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, from $329 million, or $70, in the year-ago period. The increase was due to an income tax benefit in the current year compared to an income tax expense in the prior year, increases in segment income in the Tim Hortons and Popeyes segments, the inclusion of Firehouse Subs segment income, a favorable difference from other operating expenses. and non-repetition of a loss with early extinguishment of debt. Offsetting these factors were unfavorable foreign exchange movements, a decrease in Burger King segment revenue, an increase in stock-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees and expenses higher interest rates. Total revenue advanced 16% to $1.7 billion from $1.5 billion. During the third quarter, we grew consolidated comparable sales year-over-year by 9%, driven by 11% comparable sales at Tim Hortons Canada, 15% comparable sales at our international Burger King business and sequential improvements in Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Below Home markets, Jos E. Cil, chief executive officer, said during a Nov. 3 earnings call. quarter. At Burger King US, we saw 4% comparable sales and continued to narrow the sales gap with peers. Our digital channels also continued to contribute to sales growth this quarter with global digital sales growing 26% year-over-year to nearly $3.4 billion, capturing one-third of consolidated system-wide sales. We also made steady development progress during the third quarter with Popeyes once again outstanding and well positioned for another strong year. As we look forward, we are confident in our long-term pipeline and expect to see our development mix strengthen by bringing Tim Hortons and Popeyes to more and more markets around the world, while also returning Burger King to historic levels as the time. During the quarter, Burger King in the United States increased comparable sales with its value platform, the launch of a crispy chicken sandwich, strategic pricing initiatives and positive contribution from digital channels, Mr. Cil said. Price increases and menu innovation helped Tim Hortons deliver comparable sales growth of 10% last year. Popeyes’ performance was boosted by restaurant expansion in North America and several global markets. Since 2017, we have added over 650 net new units to our existing domestic market footprint, leveraging our development expertise and leading franchise model to bring nearly 400 new restaurants to international markets, Mr. Cil told Popeyes. Meanwhile, the team is also preparing to bring Popeyes to key chicken QSR markets such as Indonesia, South Korea and France in the coming months. Our momentum resulted in net restaurant growth of 9% and together with comparable sales of 3%, including 1% comparable sales in the US, led to systemwide sales growth of 12% for the third quarter . Firehouse Subs, which Restaurant Brands acquired in 2021, posted relatively flat comparable sales while posting strong year-ago comparable sales, Mr. Cil said. The brand continued to generate roughly a third of its sales through digital channels this quarter, helped by successful initiatives such as Rewards Week, which included seven days of exclusive offers and points for our Firehouse Rewards members, he said. This was just one of the creative initiatives during the quarter to increase digital engagement by delivering high-quality, tasteful products that our visitors know and love. In September, Restaurant Brands unveiled a plan to improve performance at Burger King restaurants in the United States, pledging to make a corporate investment of $400 million over the next two years to support advertising, remodeling, technology and digital improvements with goals to accelerate sales growth. and strengthen the franchisee’s long-term profitability. We kicked this off in October, bringing our brand purpose to life with a new campaign that repositions the brand and elevates our core brand equity, bring it your way, through the introduction of a modernized label of your rule, said Z Who.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/22581-global-markets-propel-restaurant-brands-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos