UAB is ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities by US News – News

UAB’s research and reputation place it among the best institutions in the world. Based on an outstanding academic research portfolio and its overall global and regional reputation, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the top-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report from US News & World Report that puts the spotlight on Ranking of the best global universities for the year 2022-2023. UAB surpassed the previous ranking of 10 percent of world universities by 2021. This year, UAB was ranked 160 out of more than 2,000 universities worldwide. UAB’s continued rise in these data-driven rankings speaks to our ever-increasing global competitiveness in research and innovation, said UAB President Ray Watts. Talented faculty, staff, and students in departments across our campus have contributed to this collective success, and we can all be very proud of our reputation for innovative and authoritative research and the vital impact that research has around the world. UAB was ranked 57th out of 280 schools ranked in the United States, or in the top 20 percent of US universities included. UAB was included as one of only 106 US schools in the top 500, with a regional research reputation ranking of 66, moving up four spots from the 2021-2022 list. Notably, UAB was ranked in the top 100 globally in seven areas, all part of the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Ranks and fields include: The Best Global Universities methodology is based on data provided by Clarivate, rather than collected directly from institutions by US News. Rankings were calculated using bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations, and highly cited papers rather than specific program data.

