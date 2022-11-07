MALALA YOUSAFZAI ON BEHALF OF KIDSRIGHTS ANNOUNCE FINALISTS FOR 2022 INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S PEACE PRIZE

A shortlist of three young people has been selected by an expert panel from over 175 nominees from 46 countries, reflecting the impact and importance of a global recognition that offers the winner a worldwide platform of hundreds of millions to promote their work.

Each year the award is given by a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and in 2022, Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2011, will announce the winner of the International Children’s Peace Prize. The winner will receive the Nkosi statuette along with a scholarship and care grant for his or her education. The winner will also receive a project fund of 100,000, half of which will support the winners’ cause and half invested by KidsRights in other projects of other young changers fighting for children’s rights.

The ceremony will be held on November 14th in The Hague and will be broadcast live so that the winners’ message reaches a global audience.

Announcing the finalists, Malala said: Young people feel the weight of the world’s problems on their shoulders. But they are also leading the call for change. This year’s nominees Rena, Vjeshta and Shivansh remind us of the power we all have to notice and act on the most pressing issues of our time.

This shortlist includes extremely impressive candidates from Japan, Canada and India.

Rena Kawasaki is a 16-year-old girl from Japan who is fighting for children’s participation. Autumn Peltier is an 18-year-old girl from Canada who inspires children around the world and raises awareness about protecting clean water. Shivansh Kulshrestha is a 16-year-old boy and is fighting for inclusive education.

finalists

Global youth environmental activist autumn peltier, also known as Water Defender, has been protecting clean water in Canada and beyond for many years. At the age of 12, Vjeshta attended the Government Assembly where she came face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told him to take care of our children and protect the water.

Since then, Autumn has traveled the world advocating and encouraging children to become activists. Autumn recently created a petition calling for clean drinking water, which currently has over 100,869 signatures, in First Nation Communities. She has partnered with the DreamCatchers Water Fund to distribute and install over 400 filtration units in homes in First Nation communities currently struggling with access to clean water. In 2019, Autumn was elected as Chief Water Commissioner for the Aniishnabek Nation to protect clean water and ensure youth voices are heard.

Shivansh Kulshrestha has developed India’s first communication portal to help speech and hearing impaired children and adults. Shivansh found that the video communication media failed to provide subtitles for Indian languages. He saw a need in society and created Lingocap a service for speakers of Indian languages ​​with hearing impairment to facilitate communication with their loved ones. Amidst Covid-19, which required many young people to take educational classes online, Shivansh realized that deaf students were at a huge disadvantage and started using the platform to support deaf and hard of hearing schools. other non-profits that lacked the infrastructure to support education through technology. Lingocap has received various accolades and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has already launched the platform as the national portal for the education of children with hearing and speech impairment. The application has been useful in deaf schools across India and is currently implemented in 12 deaf schools with over 7,000 active users. It is also being used by 63 mentors to teach and support more than 1,200 deaf students in post-secondary education.

Rena Kawasaki was eight years old when he read a book in which he learned that there were children around the world who were unable to access education because of the political situations in their countries. Rena became determined to take action to help improve this. She began participating in various volunteer projects to affect real change in other countries, but soon realized that young people in Japan also face similar problems, as many struggle to express individuality and express themselves.

At the young age of 14, she launched Earth Guardians Japan, an organization that aims to create a new system that allows children to be the change they want to see in the world. One of the most visible ways in which this was achieved was by connecting schools and local political representatives through virtual meetings.

The Renas organization is also focused on helping the environment with projects such as stream cleaning in the local river in Juso, Osaka Japan. They also plan programs for student entrepreneurs to pitch ideas to large corporations in Japan. As a result of Rena’s work, her organization is the newest youth organization to officially work with the Japanese government’s environment ministry to include youth voices in government operations.

Rena is known as Japan’s leading youth advocate, and this has led to Rena being appointed as the youngest CEO of the future, for a bio-fuel aircraft company in Japan. Because of this achievement, the Tokyo government approached her to advise their team on reforming the Tokyo region. Through the project Tokyo Project eSG Rena is working on the Tokyo Bay project, which envisions urban development in 50 to 100 years. The aim of the project is to create a sustainable city that combines nature and convenience and is estimated to impact the entire Tokyo area, home to 37 million people. Rena was also invited to participate in the TURETECH project where she and her team developed a QR code system that would include youth voices in decisions. This idea was approved by the Mayor of Niihama and will affect the entire population of the city.

Renasi’s ultimate goal is not only for her generation to have better opportunities, but also for future generations.

International Children’s Peace Prize

prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize was launched in 2005 during the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Rome, chaired by Mikhail Gorbachev. The International Children’s Peace Prize is the most important and prestigious prize for young people in the world. It is awarded annually to a child who has made a significant contribution to the protection of children’s rights and the improvement of the situation of children in need. The young winner’s message is broadcast by international media and reaches hundreds of millions of people around the world.

The award is an initiative of Marc Dullaert, Founder and Chairman of the Children’s Rights Foundation. Marc said: In a world full of crises, this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize finalists are beacons of hope for current and future generations. They are providing moral leadership and are an inspiration and example to us all.



Impact and legacy

KidsRights is proud of the global impact their laureates have made, such as 2006 winner Om Prakash, who was a former child slave. By winning the International Children’s Peace Prize, he was able to put child slavery high on the Indian government’s agenda. In 2011, the then unknown Malala was nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize. After that she became famous all over the world. In 2013, Malala Yousafzai was awarded the prizeInternational Children’s Peace Prize in recognition of her courage to speak up for every girl’s right to education. This was crucial to her winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming the youngest Nobel laureate ever.

Last year’s International Children’s Peace Prize winners, Vihaan and Nav Agarwal, two brothers from Delhi, India were recognized for their work in building the organization A greener step prevention of air pollution in Delhi. A greener step is now collecting waste from more than 1,000 households, schools and offices so that the waste is separated and not burned to avoid air pollution, recycling 173,630 kg of waste so far this year. Four days after winning the International Children’s Peace Prize, the New Delhi government introduced tough measures to tackle air pollution.