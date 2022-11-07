We need food, not tobacco is the focus of World No Tobacco Day 2023





A global food crisis is growing driven by conflict, climate change, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine causing food, fuel and fertilizer prices to rise. Tobacco growth and production leads to long-term global ecological damage and climate change, and plays a crucial role in determining the future of agriculture and food security. WHO today announces the 2023 global campaign for World No Tobacco Day – focused on growing sustainable food crops instead of tobacco. Currently, tobacco is grown in over 125 countries as a cash crop, over an estimated area of ​​4 million hectares (ha), which is an area larger than the country of Rwanda. The harmful effects of cultivation on the environment are particularly evident in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The campaign will encourage governments to end subsidies for tobacco growing and use the savings for crop substitution programs that improve food security and nutrition. The campaign will also aim to raise awareness of the ways in which the tobacco industry interferes with efforts to replace tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis. World No Tobacco Day 2023 will serve as an opportunity to mobilize governments and policy makers to support farmers to switch to sustainable crops by creating market ecosystems for alternative crops and encouraging at least 10,000 farmers worldwide to commit to moving away from tobacco cultivation. Scarce arable land and water are being used for tobacco cultivation with thousands of hectares of forest being destroyed to make room for tobacco production and to make fuel for curing tobacco leaves. Thus, fertile soil is being destroyed and cannot be used to grow much-needed food crops. In many countries where tobacco production and growing are important, the issue of livelihoods often comes as an obstacle to the implementation of strong tobacco control measures. “The tobacco industry is using farmers’ livelihoods by creating front groups to lobby against policy changes aimed at reducing the demand for tobacco,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, “We must protect health and the well-being of farmers and their families, not only from the damages of tobacco cultivation, but also from the exploitation of their livelihoods by the tobacco industry”. Farmers are often under contractual agreements with the tobacco industry and are trapped in a vicious circle of debt. In most countries, the tobacco industry provides farmers with the seeds and other materials needed to grow tobacco and then takes the costs out of the profits, which makes quitting smoking very difficult from the farmer’s perspective. But the tobacco industry often fails to give farmers a fair price for their product, and farmers often fail to repay the loan in full. With partners, the global campaign will raise awareness of alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable and nutritious crops. These crops will feed their families and millions of others globally, help them break free from the vicious cycle of tobacco-growing debt, and support a healthier environment overall. The campaign will also support governments in developing appropriate policies, strategies and enabling market conditions for tobacco farmers to switch to growing food crops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/07-11-2022-we-need-food–not-tobacco—focus-of-the-world-no-tobacco-day-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos