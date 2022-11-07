2022: ECC celebrates International Education Week with events and activities





International Student Panel Each fall, Elgin Community College celebrates International Week, a showcase of the cultures, history, food and more of ECC’s international students, faculty and staff. This year, ECC’s International Education Week will take place in person and hands-on from November 14 to 18, with daily events and activities for everyone. The public is welcome to attend. International Education Week events include the following: International week opening ceremony and welcome reception Monday, November 14 11 am to 12 pm Building B, Jobe Lounge ECC President David Sam, PhD, JD, LLM, opens the week’s events along with a performance of Taiwanese Ruan music by Tzu Tzen and a special performance by Mongolian throat singer Tamir Hargana. Refreshments will be served and everyone is encouraged to wear the national dress of their country or culture. Bill Pelz Global Speaker Series: Destination Global Scholar: How the journey to global learning begins at ECC Tuesday, November 15 2 to 3:30 p.m Zoom Meeting ID: 99545111971; Password code: 104318 Learn from a panel of ECC scholars about the importance of global learning and cultural competence as they discuss the new Global Scholar designation—a new transcript designation available to ECC students seeking to increase their knowledge and awareness of global issues through a specialized selection of courses. International Student Panel Wednesday, November 16 11 am to 12 pm Building B, Rm 180, Heritage Room Enjoy refreshments and hear current ECC international students discuss their culture and reflect on life in the US International Road Fair Thursday, November 17 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Building B, Jobe Lounge ECC student clubs will provide international street food. There will also be music from In-Tune DJ, Dapper Brews and an on-site henna artist. International Education Week is sponsored by the Global/International Studies Task Force (GIST), the Office of Student Life and First-Year Programs, and the Center for Global Engagement. Visit elgin.edu/internationalweek for more information on International Week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elgin.edu/news-events/ecc-in-the-news/2022/ecc-celebrates-international-education-week-with-events-and-activities.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos