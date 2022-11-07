The maritime sector is given a green boost with key COP27 pledge

UK to join forces with US, Norway and Netherlands to create end-to-end decarbonised roads

The joint statement among nations at COP27 reflects a broader mission to accelerate global efforts in the fight against the climate crisis

follows the success of the UK-led Clydebank Declaration on Green Transport Corridors at COP26

International zero-emission shipping routes moved a step closer to becoming a reality after the UK made a major commitment alongside the US, Norway and the Netherlands to create green maritime links between our countries in this year’s COP27 conference in Sharm el Sheikh. Egypt.

The so-called green transport corridors are specific end-to-end decarbonised maritime routes, including land infrastructure and ships.

Creating such routes involves using zero-emission fuel or energy, deploying fuel or refueling infrastructure at ports, and deploying zero-emission-capable ships to demonstrate cleaner and more environmentally friendly transport on a given route .

In particular, the UK and US have agreed to launch a special Green Transport Corridor Task Force focused on bringing together experts in the sector, encouraging vital research and development and leading other important work and projects to to see these initiatives come to life as soon as possible. as much as possible.

The commitment to open green transport corridors will help the sector meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

This follows the success of the UK-led Clydebank Declaration at COP26, the ground-breaking global initiative to provide a framework for governments to create zero-emission transport routes between ports.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

The challenges posed by climate change are clear and the need for marine decarbonisation has never been greater. That’s why we’re committed to working together with global partners to clean up the sector, improve air quality in and around our ports and coastal communities, and drive green investment in our economy. But we must not lose momentum. I am pleased to say that the UK has agreed to start developing green shipping routes with some of our closest allies as we work together to deliver the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming .

The international maritime sector is currently responsible for almost 3% of global emissions, if it were a country it would be the 8th largest emitter in the world.

However, the UK has already made significant progress, with the Global Maritime Forum naming the UK the most proactive government in the Clydebank Declaration in terms of stakeholder engagement.

The UK, along with its counterparts in the Zero Emissions Shipping Mission, also recently published an action plan to remove barriers to creating a greener maritime sector, from clean energy ports to low-emission ships zero and green fuels that will be needed to develop green transport. corridors.

Ben Murray, CEO of Maritime UK, said:

Green transport corridors have the potential to catalyze decarbonisation in the maritime sector by focusing on specific sea routes. Not only can they help identify and act on the solutions needed for a particular corridor by aligning ships with infrastructure, but they can also demonstrate UK leadership and introduce the rest of the world as we all strive accelerate our progress towards net zero. Be it finance, professional services, technology or manufacturing. Maritime UK and its members are committed to the development of green corridors and look forward to working closely with partners from the US, Norway and the Netherlands to make them a reality.

The UK continues to play a leading role in climate negotiations at the International Maritime Organisation, working with its partners to raise global decarbonisation ambitions.

The government also recently launched a 60m Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition on World Maritime Day, so tankers, cruise ships, ports and the wider maritime sector can help to play their part in reducing emissions and promoting of economic growth.

UK Chamber of Transport CEO Sarah Treseder said: