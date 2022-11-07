US states to vote on prison slavery exemption







Posted: Monday, November 7, 2022. 10:40 am CST. By Aaron Humes: The BBC reports that Tuesday's general election in the United States is important for many reasons as control of Congress could pave the way for the return of Donald Trump and more conservative values. But in five states, it will be important for another reason. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide whether to remove forced labor exemptions for convicted prisoners from their state constitutions in an effort to outlaw slavery altogether. It has been 157 years since the US constitution banned domestic slavery, in which one person is the legal property of another, but left in place an exception for condemned prisoners. In fact, in most of the United States, slavery is still legal as punishment for a crime. Currently, about 800,000 prisoners are currently working for pennies, or nothing. Seven states pay prison workers no wages for most job duties. Supporters of the change say this is an exploitative loophole that needs to be closed. But critics argue that the measure is unaffordable and could lead to unintended consequences in the criminal justice system. The modern system has its roots in centuries of enslavement of African Americans, human rights scholars say. In the years after slavery was outlawed, laws were passed that specifically aimed to oppress black communities and force them into prisons where they would be required to work. Now, some incarcerated black Americans are still forced to pick cotton and other crops on the southern plantations where their ancestors were kept in chains. Activists have had some success with measures banning all forms of slavery from states and are pushing to amend the US Constitution. Colorado, Nebraska and Utah have recently passed such measures with bipartisan support, and up to 18 state legislatures could hold such a vote in 2023. While there are few major opponents, concerns have been raised about adequate wages and even even if they may be unfavorable to the prisoners. In California, lawmakers warned that a $15-an-hour minimum wage would cost more than $1.5 billion to pay inmates, while the Oregon State Sheriff's Association cited the loss of reform programs that offer incentives for good behavior. restrictions on those in custody. , and end any prison program not specifically named by a court order. In the US, prisoners have been tasked with making everything from glasses to car license plates to city park benches. They process beef, milk and cheese and work in call support centers for government agencies and major companies. Businesses known only in Utah to have used prison labor, usually through a subcontractor, include American Express, Apple, Pepsi-Co and FedEx, according to a June report by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Prisoners have also been involved in emergency operation plans to quell civil unrest and even fight fires. And still to be determined are the rights prison employees would have and the benefits they would receive similar to those outside.

