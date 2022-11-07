The study reveals that billionaires emit a million times more greenhouse gases than the average









A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person, a study has found. The report, published by British-based charity Oxfam on Monday, based its findings on detailed analysis of the investments of the world’s 125 richest billionaires. He found that, unlike average people, the investments of the wealthiest individuals account for up to 70% of their emissions. According to the report, these billionaire investments produce an annual average of 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per person, which is a million times higher than the average of 2.76 tons of CO2 for those living in the bottom 90%. Nafkote Dabi, head of climate change at Oxfam, said emissions from the lifestyles of billionaires, their private jets and yachts are already thousands of times higher than those of the average person. But looking at the emissions from their investments, their carbon emissions are more than a million times higher. These few billionaires together have investment emissions that are equal to the carbon footprint of entire countries such as France, Egypt or Argentina. The primary and increasing responsibility of wealthy people for overall emissions is rarely discussed or considered in climate policymaking. This has to change. These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid bear enormous responsibility for fueling climate disruption. They have escaped responsibility for a long time, she said. The study also found that billionaires had an average of 14% of their investments in polluting industries like energy and materials like cement. Only one billionaire in the sample had investments in a renewable energy company. We need COP27 to expose and change the role that big corporations and their wealthy investors are playing to profit from the pollution that is fueling the global climate crisis, Dabi said.

