Alaa Abd El-Fattah: Jailed Egyptian-British activist’s hunger strike could dominate COP27 summit, warns Amnesty chief

Imprisoned British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s deteriorating health will dominate the future. COP27 summit if the Egyptian authorities fail to intervene, Amnesty International has warned. Fears have grown for the life of writer Abd El-Fattah, who escalated a hunger strike of more than 200 days on Sunday by refusing to drink water. Let’s be very clear, he was running out of time. So if the authorities don’t want to end up with a death that they should have and could have prevented, they need to act now; 24, 48 hours, 72 hours at most, that’s how much it should save a life, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard told a press conference in Giza, Egypt, on Sunday. If they don’t, that death will hold COP27, it will be in every single discussion, every discussion will be Alaa there, Callamard added. Abd El-Fattah, who became a leading voice in the country’s 2011 uprising, has been imprisoned for most of the past decade. In 2019, he was sentenced to an additional five years in prison for allegedly spreading fake news after sharing a Facebook post highlighting human rights abuses in Egyptian prisons. Callamard said the extremely dire human rights situation in Egypt was at the center of the agenda of the COP27 summit, which began in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. In other words, it’s about climate justice, but you can’t deliver climate justice anywhere in the world, including Egypt, if you don’t have human rights protection, Callamard told reporters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed on Sunday to raise Abd El-Fattah’s case with the Egyptian government when he attends the summit next week. In a letter to Abd El-Fattahs sisterSanaa Seif, Sunak conveyed his concern about the deteriorating health of the activists, adding that his case remains a priority for the British government. According to Sunak, British ministers and officials continue to press for urgent consular access to Alaa, as well as to call for his release at the highest levels of the Egyptian government. In a letter written to Sunak and shared with CNN, Seif said: I sincerely believe that if Alaa is not released within the next few days, he will personally die, most likely while you are in Egypt. Abd El-Fattahs mother was born in London in 1956 and in 2021 he obtained British citizenship, according to the Free Alaa campaign website. Since then, it has been his right to have a consular visit by representatives of the British embassy, ​​a right that has so far been denied by Egypt, Free Alaa said. of Alaa free campaign says Abd El-Fattah has been on hunger strike since April 2.

