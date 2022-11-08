What happened today at the COP27 climate talksExBulletin

International
International climate negotiations began today with dire warnings of climate-induced disasters, pleas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a plan for a new global weather early warning system.
The United Nations, which organizes the annual climate talks, says about 44,000 people are attending this year’s meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. This includes leaders from hundreds of nations. They have two weeks to discuss how to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pay for the costs of climate change.
Here’s what happened today.
UN Secretary-General warns we are on a ‘climate highway to hell’
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres did not mince words in his opening speech. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” he warned.
He also mentioned the fact that the global population is expected to officially reach 8 billion people during this climate meeting. “How will we respond when the 8 billion baby is old enough to ask ‘What did you do for our world and for our planet when you had the chance?'” Guterres asked a room full of world leaders.
There is a plan for a new early warning system for weather disasters
There is a new United Nations plan to warn people around the world about climate-related risks such as extreme storms and floods. It’s called early warning to all.
About half the world is not covered by multi-hazard early warning systems, which collect disaster risk data, monitor and forecast dangerous weather and send emergency alerts, according to the UN.
Coverage is worst in developing countries, which have been hit hardest by the effects of global warming.
The new plan calls for $3.1 billion to set up early warning systems over the next five years in countries that don’t already have them, starting with the poorest and most vulnerable countries and regions. More money will be needed to maintain long-term warning systems.
Rich countries and corporations were called out for not paying their fair share
Many world leaders expressed their frustration that rich countries, including the United States, are not paying enough for the costs of climate change. In these talks, developing countries are pressing for compensation for damage from extreme storms and rising seas, what is known as “loss and damage”.
The US is the country most responsible for current global warming due to past greenhouse gas emissions.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley went a step further in her opening speech before other leaders. She called out the corporations that profit from our fossil fuel-intensive economy, including the oil and gas companies themselves.
Those corporations should help pay the costs associated with rising sea levels, stronger hurricanes, heat waves and droughts around the world, she argued, and especially in places like her own nation that are extremely vulnerable to climate change and have no money to protect themselves.
There was a dance performance about climate change
The performance at the end of a multi-hour session with world leaders was about 3 minutes long and told the story of global warming.
Check it out for yourself here.
US provides data to help communities prepare for climate risk
The US government is working with AT&T, a telecommunications company, to provide free access to data about the country’s future climate risks. The idea is to help community leaders better understand and prepare for local risks from more extreme weather.
of Climate Risk and Resilience Portal it will initially provide information on temperature, precipitation, wind and drought conditions. Additional hazards such as fires and floods will be added in the coming months.
“We want other organizations and communities to see where they are potentially vulnerable to climate change and take steps to become resilient,” Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer at AT&T. said in a press release.
World leaders promise to save forests
More than two dozen countries say they will work together to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030 in order to combat climate change.
Chaired by the United States and Ghana, the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership includes 26 countries and the European Union, which together account for more than a third of the world’s forests.
More than 140 countries agreed at COP26 last year in Glasgow to conserve forests and other ecosystems. However, to the UN said on Monday that not enough money is being spent to conserve forests, which capture and store carbon.
To encourage accountability, the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership says it will hold annual meetings and publish progress reports.
