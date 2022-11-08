Emirates introduces the 4-class Airbus A380





This year at the Bahrain International Airshow, Emirates fans will be treated to its four class Airbus A380 aircraft trying to take center stage. The airline’s new generation OnBoard Lounge and Shower Spa will be featured. Plus, those looking forward to trying out Emirates’ new premium economy class product will have their chance to try it out during an in-flight tour.

The sixth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow begins on November 9 and runs until November 11. Received at Sakhir Air Base in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Organized by Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs and in partnership with Farnborough International Airshow, it attracts tens of thousands of visitors internationally with hundreds of companies exhibiting. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY Photo: Getty Images

Emirates will have two different aircraft on display The Middle Eastern airline giant will not only display its Airbus A380 Class 4 aircraft, but also its Embraer Phenom 100 trainer aircraft. Let’s see what the airline aims for show attendees to notice: Airbus A380 Currently the largest operator of its kind in the world and currently serving 37 destinations in 25 countries with double-deckers, Emirates has recently refreshed the OnBoard Lounge and Shower Spa exclusively for its First Class passengers. Those elite passengers will enjoy the amenities on offer, such as its private suites and private collection of Bvlgari amenity kits. Photo: Emirates Emirates’ new premium economy cabin will offer 56 seats in a modest 2-4-2 configuration. The seats are furnished in the airline’s classic cream leather and wood trim (some passengers may spot similarities to business class). The 40-inch seat pitch and 19.5-inch seat width will see passengers upgrade from economy, enjoying their newfound luxury. 6-way headrests and a 13.3-inch TV screen, one of the largest for this class, will ensure comfort for those on long-haul airline services. Embraer Phenom 100EV The airline’s trainer aircraft, the Embraer Phenom 100, will also be on the ramp in Bahrain. Shared with the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) near Dubai World Central (DWC), the training facility is one of the most advanced pilot training facilities globally. Given its size and spread over 200 football fields, the academy is treated to a dedicated 5,900-foot (1,800-meter) runway and its own air traffic control tower. The training academy houses five such training aircraft, including the Phenom 100EV and 22 Cirrus SR22 G6s. Photo: Emirates The Phenom 100EV features some of the best avionics available and the industry’s first touchscreen flight table, which is designed to provide cadets with ease of graphical flight planning. The Emirates’ long history with Bahrain Emirates has served the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2000 and typically uses Boeing 777s for the kingdom. However, on occasion, it is treated to a visit from the airline’s double decker to mark special occasions such as national days or the Bahrain Air Show. Source: Flightradar24 The airline currently operates to Bahrain International Airport (BAH) from Dubai International Airport (DXB) three times a day, with a short hop usually 50 minutes in duration. Sources: Air Business News, aero mag Emirates IATA/ICAO code: EK / United Arab Emirates Airline type: Full service carrier Center(s): Dubai International Airport Year of establishment: 1985 CEO: Ahmed bin Said Al Maktoum Country: United Arab Emirates

Airbus Stock code: air Date of establishment: 1970-12-18 CEO: Guillaume Faury Headquarters location: Toulouse, France Main product lines: Airbus A220, Airbus A320, Airbus A330, Airbus A340, Airbus A350, Airbus A380 Kind of business: Planner

