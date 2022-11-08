Without the right to vote, international students choose political activism | tidings

International students at OU will anxiously watch their peers head to the polls on Tuesday, while they can’t vote on policies that affect them like abortion rights and 2SLGBTQ+ issues.

Lna Ba-ndiaye, a freshman political science student from France, said she is worried about the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8 because she can’t vote on issues like her reproductive health care.

It’s like being in a car and just being in the back seat, she said.

Ba-ndiaye said it’s important for international students to get involved in the political sphere while in the U.S., but admits that direct voting is impossible for her and other exchange students. She said other options for political activism are available, such as participating in rallies or protests.

She said she tries to stay informed about US politics and news, reading from an international perspective when possible. She stays in touch with American politics through The New York Times. She said she feels that US news is biased against the US and that it is easier to learn about US domestic politics from international sources.

Ba-ndiaye experienced political culture shock when she moved to the US this year, especially with people forcing their politics on her. She said she had some French-inspired biases about US politics, particularly in relation to the Roe v. Wade upheaval this summer. France decriminalized abortion in 1975 and in February this year. extended the legal deadline for abortion from 12-14 weeks.

She said everyday life in the US is not as politically charged as she first believed.

I expected a lot of people to be aggressively conservative in my face, she said. It’s not like that as long as you don’t do politics.

Ba-ndiaye said the voting scene in the US is completely unfamiliar to her and most other international students.

The voting process in the US is very dramatic. It really is a show. Even good candidates are like actors. That’s kind of interesting, she said. It’s really fun to watch when you’re not involved.

Minori Hamada, a junior linguistics major from Japan, said international students are often unfamiliar with certain policies such as abortion and marijuana access laws that may affect them during their time in the US.

Hamada said she sometimes feels different from those who can vote.

A few weeks ago, there were some voter registration events, so I always had to say, Oh, I’m an exchange student. I can’t vote so I feel different from them, she said.

Hamada is concerned about the proposed legalization of the use of recreational marijuana under State question 820, which will be voted on in a special election in March. The legal use of marijuana is completely unknown to most Asian international students, Hamada said. She said that she often has conversations with friends about these topics.

In Japan, (marijuana is) totally illegal everywhere. To buy, to have, to sell, Hamada said. It is a completely unknown topic for us.

Leon Raspudic, a sophomore mechanical engineering student from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said he doesn’t feel any different from American citizens and it doesn’t bother him that he can’t vote.

In addition, Raspudic commented on the nature of European politics compared to American politics. He said he didn’t think his political opinions would be applicable in the US

People in Europe has less to fear from the left, he said. Here, people on the left would be seen as centrists in Europe.

Raspudic said that political activism in the international student community is something he can see from both sides.

It is everyone’s right to express their opinion, of course. You have to be active, he said. I will be here for four years. I don’t feel very good about shaping the life of another person who will live here for the rest of their lives.

Andjela Jovanovic, an aviation manager, international business, management information systems and international security studies from Serbia, agrees that not having the right to vote is a good rule.

Jovanovic said the main issue with international students who have the right to vote is that they are not familiar with domestic U.S. politics. She said most international students will only be familiar with the U.S.’s foreign relations with the country. Theirs.

Jovanovic said it’s important for international students to be politically active, especially speaking out directly against U.S. policies, but that it can also be very complicated.”

International students should understand that our coming here is a privilege and not everyone gets it, Jovanovic said. Personally, I would not do or say anything that would jeopardize my privilege to be here and study here at this university.

She said that being politically active as an international student can have different meanings and that there are different ways to interact with local politics.

Although she acknowledged that political activism is important for international students, she said the only way she personally stays in touch with politics is through reading and studying US politics in class.

Jovanovic said one of the most important and accessible ways for international students to get involved in political activism is through participation in student government. She said it is different from US policy and more about the position of international students at the university they attend.

It’s different when you try to get involved in the local community where you live, even though OU is a large institution, she said.

Newly elected OU Student Government Association Vice President Emelie Schultz, a sophomore majoring in business management and psychology from Sweden, said political involvement for international students has been overlooked.

We must use the opportunities we have as a university to impact our community, she said. I think this is how we as students can make our voices heard.

Regarding representation for international students, Jovanovic said having international students in organizations like SGA and the International Advisory Committee is vital.

Those voices can directly affect how we as international students are recognized at the university and how we live here, what rights we have here because this is an institution that has already accepted us as students, Jovanović said. It is important to be able to express ourselves if something is not right, if something bothers us.

OU international students often feel politically unheard because of their inability to vote, Schultz said. Schultz recognizes this fact and sums up the sentiments of many international students.

I feel a constant frustration that I cannot make my voice heard (through) influencing the legislations that form the framework for the society I live in, she said. Therefore, I appeal to the hearts of voters in Tuesday’s elections; whatever your decision, I encourage you to take responsibility for your voice in our society and educate yourself thoroughly before you vote.