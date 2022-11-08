International
Monday Morning News – November 7, 2022
For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.
The US election Today is the eve of the election and the Republicans are feeling safe. Florida Sen. Rick Scott says a red tide is coming.
SCOTT: This election is about the Biden agenda. People don’t like high inflation, high crime, open borders, fentanyl. This is what was being talked about.
New York Democratic Congressman Patrick Maloney says Democrats are campaigning for abortion access and voting rights.
MALONEY: Because our candidates have real plans, they’re going to do better than people think on Tuesday night.
Elections (Senate) And heading into Election Day, control of the Senate balances on a knife’s edge. No race is closer than the one in Pennsylvania, where Republican Mehmet Oz is trying to ride out a late surge of momentum on Capitol Hill.
OZ: I believe in the American dream because I am an embodiment of it. My father grew up on a dirt floor, immigrated here
Oz criticized Democratic opponent John Fetterman for supporting housing policies for illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, Fetterman told his supporters
FETTERMAN: And Oz certainly stands with Mastriano, and everybody wants to ban all abortions here in the state of Pennsylvania.
The average of recent polls has tied that race. However, the three most recent polls give Oz a 2 to 3 point lead.
Elections (governors) Multiple gubernatorial races have also tightened in recent weeks, including one in New York. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul told supporters,
HOCHUL: When Democrats come out to vote in New York State, we win. It’s that simple, that’s all we have to do. You get out to vote, we win this!
But her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin predicted an upset victory. He said New Yorkers are getting tired of rising crime.
ZELDIN: I mean, the number of murders in Rochester this year has already set a record.
A recent poll showed the race tied, but an average of recent polls still shows Governor Hochul with a 6-point lead.
Biden criticizes oil companies Last month, President Biden touted falling gas prices while campaigning for Democrats. But with pump prices rising again, he attacked oil companies over the weekend saying they are enjoying record profits.
BIDEN: They should have used that money they had to make to lower gas prices at the pump for the American people.
Republicans blame Biden’s energy policies.
AAA has the national average at $3.80 per gallon. That’s 4 cents higher than a week ago.
Korean miners Two South Korean men are recovering in a hospital after being trapped in a collapsed zinc mine for nine days.
The miners, aged 62 and 56, were safely pulled over the weekend. They survived the instant coffee dust and water falling from the ceiling.
The doctor who treated the miners said both men suffered hypothermia and muscle pain, but they are in fair condition and should be released soon.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame introduced a new class of artists over the weekend, including some that most people wouldn’t think of as rock-n-roll.
SOUND (Jolene): Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene….
It was a diverse field. Dolly Parton was inducted alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and several others.
Guests absent from the ceremony included Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who is battling prostate cancer, and 95-year-old Harry Belafonte.
Eclipse of the Moon You have to get up very early in the morning to catch it, but if you miss it, you have to wait another three years.
A total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. ET tomorrow morning. Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange in the light of Earth’s sunset and sunrise.
There won’t be another eclipse like it until 2025.
I’m Kent Covington. For more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.
Radio WORLD transcripts are created in a fast timeline. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of WORLD Radio programming is the audio recording.
