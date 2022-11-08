Connect with us

International

Avoid the crowds at Everest Base Camp and trek Gokyo Lake instead

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


If you have done other treks around the Khumbu Region (aka the Everest Region) in Nepal or want something a little different from the traditional Everest Base Camp Trekking The Lake Gokyo trip is one you don’t want to miss.

Starting from Lukla and Namche Pazari, the trail soon departs from the beaten track, heading into an area of ​​glacial debris, sparkling lakes and rushing rivers. This extraordinary journey gives an insight into the countryside and local freedom not always found on more well-trodden paths.

What is so special about Lake Gokyo?

Gokyo Lake Trek is one of the highest lakes in the Himalayas. There is not just one lake to visit, but six under the umbrella name of Lake Gokyo! Sitting at an altitude of 4,700 to 5,000 m, the lakes are located within the Gokyo Valley, which itself falls within the Sagarmatha National Park.

This is the highest freshwater lake system in the world. Being important for flora and fauna, the area has been designated as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance. It is also a sacred area for Hindus and Buddhists.

Lake Gokyo’s tranquility of sparkling glacial lakes and the size of the glaciers in the area, said Pradeep Guragain, co-founder of Magical Nepal, which specializes in high-altitude treks and expeditions.

Not to mention the stunning mountains, including Everest, Makalu, Lhotse and Cho Oyu, especially seen from the top of Gokyo Ri (5,357m). If you like to take pictures – this is a photographer’s paradise.

Lodging at Lake Gokyo Trek.

All accommodations above Namçe Bazar are identical, with double beds and single mattresses. Carry your sleeping bag. Toilets are not attached, and heating is not available in the bedroom. There is heating in the dining room, where most travelers gather for dinner and breakfast.

Best time to go on Gokyo Lake Trek

I expect the best time to go is the best time for any trip to the Everest Region. This is in spring and autumn. It is perhaps worth noting that expeditions aiming to reach the summit of Everest also go at these times. And these guys are known for their expert weather people!

Spring means March to May with its wonderful weather and clear skies. It is also the busiest time to be in the region, with hundreds of travelers. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that it’s not that cold during the day, although it can drop to around 15oC in the evening, making the evenings and mornings seem even colder. Wrapping in layers is the answer. A good fleece jacket and down are a good idea. I like the fact that there are flowers on the lower levels. Mostly red rhododendron bushes, at least.

Monsoon means June to August. It is extremely humid in some parts of Nepal and although it doesn’t rain as much in the high mountains, getting there can be a problem as the flying weather needs to be clear at the start, finish and everywhere in between. Otherwise, at lower altitudes (below 3500m) there is rain and at higher altitudes there is little rainfall. Again, when it’s not raining, it can be quite warm during the day (18o C). But it can be below freezing at night. Waterproofs should be prepared to walk on wet and slippery trails. However, the trails and tees will be quiet, and the sky very atmospheric.

Autumn means September-November and is another popular time across the country. In the mountains, the skies and scenery are more or less like spring. At the beginning of autumn, the weather will be warm but will become cooler as time goes by. You can also get snow which again makes the paths slippery. It will be busy on the trails with other hikers, but since the Lake Gokyo area is less popular than other routes in the Everest Region, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Winter means December to February, and I’ve been told it’s not a good time to go to the mountains, especially if you’re going up. Expect fog, extreme cold and snow! If you are used to walking in snowy conditions, you may like it for its cool atmosphere.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business-spotlight/avoid-crowds-in-everest-base-camp-and-trek-gokyo-lake-instead-news-235607

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: