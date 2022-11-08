Avoid the crowds at Everest Base Camp and trek Gokyo Lake instead

If you have done other treks around the Khumbu Region (aka the Everest Region) in Nepal or want something a little different from the traditional Everest Base Camp Trekking The Lake Gokyo trip is one you don’t want to miss.

Starting from Lukla and Namche Pazari, the trail soon departs from the beaten track, heading into an area of ​​glacial debris, sparkling lakes and rushing rivers. This extraordinary journey gives an insight into the countryside and local freedom not always found on more well-trodden paths.

What is so special about Lake Gokyo?

Gokyo Lake Trek is one of the highest lakes in the Himalayas. There is not just one lake to visit, but six under the umbrella name of Lake Gokyo! Sitting at an altitude of 4,700 to 5,000 m, the lakes are located within the Gokyo Valley, which itself falls within the Sagarmatha National Park.

This is the highest freshwater lake system in the world. Being important for flora and fauna, the area has been designated as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance. It is also a sacred area for Hindus and Buddhists.

Lake Gokyo’s tranquility of sparkling glacial lakes and the size of the glaciers in the area, said Pradeep Guragain, co-founder of Magical Nepal, which specializes in high-altitude treks and expeditions.

Not to mention the stunning mountains, including Everest, Makalu, Lhotse and Cho Oyu, especially seen from the top of Gokyo Ri (5,357m). If you like to take pictures – this is a photographer’s paradise.

Lodging at Lake Gokyo Trek.

All accommodations above Namçe Bazar are identical, with double beds and single mattresses. Carry your sleeping bag. Toilets are not attached, and heating is not available in the bedroom. There is heating in the dining room, where most travelers gather for dinner and breakfast.

Best time to go on Gokyo Lake Trek

I expect the best time to go is the best time for any trip to the Everest Region. This is in spring and autumn. It is perhaps worth noting that expeditions aiming to reach the summit of Everest also go at these times. And these guys are known for their expert weather people!

Spring means March to May with its wonderful weather and clear skies. It is also the busiest time to be in the region, with hundreds of travelers. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that it’s not that cold during the day, although it can drop to around 15oC in the evening, making the evenings and mornings seem even colder. Wrapping in layers is the answer. A good fleece jacket and down are a good idea. I like the fact that there are flowers on the lower levels. Mostly red rhododendron bushes, at least.

Monsoon means June to August. It is extremely humid in some parts of Nepal and although it doesn’t rain as much in the high mountains, getting there can be a problem as the flying weather needs to be clear at the start, finish and everywhere in between. Otherwise, at lower altitudes (below 3500m) there is rain and at higher altitudes there is little rainfall. Again, when it’s not raining, it can be quite warm during the day (18o C). But it can be below freezing at night. Waterproofs should be prepared to walk on wet and slippery trails. However, the trails and tees will be quiet, and the sky very atmospheric.

Autumn means September-November and is another popular time across the country. In the mountains, the skies and scenery are more or less like spring. At the beginning of autumn, the weather will be warm but will become cooler as time goes by. You can also get snow which again makes the paths slippery. It will be busy on the trails with other hikers, but since the Lake Gokyo area is less popular than other routes in the Everest Region, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Winter means December to February, and I’ve been told it’s not a good time to go to the mountains, especially if you’re going up. Expect fog, extreme cold and snow! If you are used to walking in snowy conditions, you may like it for its cool atmosphere.