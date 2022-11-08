bp and Mauritania to explore green hydrogen at scale | News and knowledge





bp today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mauritania under which it will deliver an innovative program exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country. Building on bps’ existing strong relationship with the country, the deal could be an important step towards developing significant green hydrogen production in Mauritania. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed today in a meeting together with COP27, by the President of Mauritania, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, HE Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy for the Government of Mauritania, chief executive of bps Bernard Looney, bps executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bps executive vice president for production and operations Gordon Birrell and bps senior vice president for Mauritania and Senegal Emil Ismayilov. Under the agreement, bp will carry out a series of studies to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of green hydrogen production in Mauritania. Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water, which is powered by renewable energy. We are already developing one of the most innovative gas projects in the world with the support of the Mauritanian government. And we now aim to expand our partnership in low-carbon energy by exploring the potential for a world-leading green hydrogen development, which could position Mauritania at the forefront of the energy transition. Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bps executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy bp will initially conduct a data collection campaign with studies assessing the suitability of wind and solar resources in selected locations for large-scale renewable energy production and green hydrogen production. Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bps executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, said: We are already developing one of the most innovative gas projects in the world with the support of the Mauritanian government. And we now aim to expand our partnership in low-carbon energy by exploring the potential for a world-leading green hydrogen development, which could position Mauritania at the forefront of the energy transition. Together with the Mauritanian Government, we will now work to understand how green hydrogen can best be deployed, applying our technical skills and expertise to help unlock the country’s clean energy potential. bp and Mauritania already have a long relationship. bp and partners, including Mauritanias Socit Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH), are now working towards the completion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 Liquefied Natural Gas project. The development of this innovative offshore project on the border of Mauritania and Senegal was approved in 2018. It is set to produce approximately 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year, with sufficient resources to sustain production for over 20 years. Earlier this year, BP also announced the signing of an Exploration and Production Sharing Contract for the BirAllah gas field in Mauritania. Hydrogen is one of the growth engines of the five bps energy transition. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of green and blue hydrogen project development options in advantage markets around the world, including developments in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the Middle East, the US and Australia . 40.5% stake in the Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) stock and operator, which has the potential to be one of the largest renewable and green hydrogen hubs in the world.

Further information contacts bp press office, London: +44 (0) 207 496 4076, [email protected]

