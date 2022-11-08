US announcements under the green transport challenge at COP27





Greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime transport sector are significant, increasing and on a trajectory that is inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Compared to the country’s emissions, the sector would rank among the top ten emitters globally. To help put the sector on a path to align with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United States and Norway organized the Green Transport Challenge at COP27. The challenge encouraged governments, ports and companies to prepare commitments to promote the transition to green transport. On November 7, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre and US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry led the launch of the Green Trade Challenge during the COP27 World Leaders Summit. Countries, ports and companies made more than 40 major announcements addressing ship innovations, the expansion of low- or zero-emission fuels and policies to help promote the uptake of next-generation ships. Further information on the international announcements within the Challenge are in the announcement. The United States is leading the transition to zero-emission transportation as part of our commitment to address the climate crisis at home and abroad. For example: The law to reduce inflation includes a new $3 billion rebate and grant program at the Environmental Protection Agency to provide funding for zero-emission port equipment or technology, along with technical assistance for electrification and emission reduction planning and port climate action plan development. Because ports can be a significant source of pollution, this program will promote the public health of port communities.

along with technical assistance for electrification and emission reduction planning and port climate action plan development. Because ports can be a significant source of pollution, this program will promote the public health of port communities. The US Department of Transportation announced more than $703 million to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administrations Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and additional congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, helping to improve supply chain reliability through increased capacity and resiliency of the port, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions and new workforce opportunities.

through the Maritime Administrations Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and additional congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, helping to improve supply chain reliability through increased capacity and resiliency of the port, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions and new workforce opportunities. The United States is working with countries in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to include in the revision of the IMO’s Initial Strategy for Reducing GHG Emissions from Shipsa target to phase out greenhouse gas emissions from international transport to zero no later than 2050goals for 2030 and 2040 that align with the mid-century objective and a commitment to a just transition that leaves no one behind. New announcements under the Green Transport Challenge include: Facilitating US Green Transportation Corridors The United States and the Republic of Korea are announcing technical cooperation to help facilitate the creation of a green transportation corridor. The US Department of State, the US Department of Energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea will undertake a feasibility study to explore the potential of creation a green sea corridor between major cargo ports in the Republic of Korea and the United States . This work will be carried out through the Zero-Emission Transportation Mission, in close consultation with the USNorthwest Seaport Alliance and the Port of Busan.

. This work will be carried out through the Zero-Emission Transportation Mission, in close consultation with the USNorthwest Seaport Alliance and the Port of Busan. The United States and Canada are announcing the Great Lakes/Saint Lawrence Seaway System Green Transportation Corridor Network Initiative. The U.S. Department of Transport, the U.S. Department of State, and Transport Canada will work with state, provincial, local, private sector, non-governmental, and Indigenous leaders in Canada and the United States to organize consultations with ports and other stakeholders. interested. in order to facilitate the creation of Great Lakes Green Transportation Corridor Network . This effort builds on work established by the US Department of Transportation and Transport Canada’s Joint Statement on the Link Between Transportation and Climate Change.

. This effort builds on work established by the US Department of Transportation and Transport Canada’s Joint Statement on the Link Between Transportation and Climate Change. The United States and the United Kingdom are announcing our intention to support the creation of green transport corridors between our countries. To further this goal, we are launching a US-UK Green Transport Corridor Task Forceinclude the US Department of State, the US Department of Transport, the UK Department of Transport and other relevant government departments, which will bring together subnational and private sector stakeholders and collaborate to promoted innovation, R&D and demonstration projects. Creating a US National Action Plan In early 2023, the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Housing and Urban Development will issue aTransport sector decarbonisation plan, which will serve as a roadmap for expanding the federal agency’s priorities to create smarter, more efficient and cleaner travel options. Following the publication of the plan, and as a key component of this effort, these departments and agencies will begin in 2023 the development of aS. decarbonization strategywhich will identify specific pathways and actions for agencies that can support the decarbonisation of the inland maritime sector. Facilitating green transport corridors around the world The United States and its partners in the zero-emission transportation mission are announcing the launch of a Green Transport Corridor Centre , an online platform with resources and tools aimed at simplifying the formation and deployment of green transport corridors globally. The Hub will feature a Green Transport Corridor route tracker, a matchmaking tool to help stakeholders connect and a library of Green Transport Corridor reports and analyses.

, an online platform with resources and tools aimed at simplifying the formation and deployment of green transport corridors globally. The Hub will feature a Green Transport Corridor route tracker, a matchmaking tool to help stakeholders connect and a library of Green Transport Corridor reports and analyses. The US State Department is launchingGreen Transport Corridors Initiation Projectwith $1.5 million, subject to notification by Congress and completion of internal procedures, to support feasibility studies for green maritime transport corridors involving developing countries and symposia to bring together country representatives and non-state actors, including ports and companies, on the opportunities of the green corridor of maritime transport and implementation. Together with its partners, the United States looks forward to building on these foundational commitments to the zero-emission maritime transition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/u-s-announcements-under-the-green-shipping-challenge-at-cop27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos