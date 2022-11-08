New Strategy Seeks to Renew Deterrence in a Changing World > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

International
The challenge of the National Defense Strategy is to ensure US deterrence at a time of profound change, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told an audience at the Brookings Institution.
Kahl, who spoke on Friday, said the defense strategy fully supports the National Security Strategy and takes into account the range of threats facing the United States.
China is the immediate threat to the United States—the only threat against which American planners must measure their decisions. But that doesn’t mean the Indo-Pacific nation is the only threat.
The geopolitical landscape is changing radically, Kahl said. “You have a rapidly rising China; you have a more aggressive Russia; you have ongoing threats from Iran, North Korea and violent extremist groups,” he said. “But you also have a technological revolution, which is informing all those trends, and a series of cross-border challenges, climate change, pandemics and others, which are generating real international security challenges and also real demands on the Department of Defense. ”
Kahl said the National Defense Strategy faces this complicated world.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has always emphasized the fact that China is the only country aiming to reorganize the political landscape and overturn the rules-based system that has served the world in the years since World War II.
Kahl said China seeks to challenge the United States, militarily, economically, diplomatically and technologically.
But the fact that the United States must keep pace with China does not mean the department ignores other threats, he said. The strategy emphasizes that “the most acute challenge at the moment is undoubtedly Russia”, said Kahl. “That word ‘acute’ is very intentional because it means immediate and sharp.”
Kahl said Russia does not possess the capabilities to remake the world the way China could, he said. But Russia “has the ability to blow up the world,” he said. “And [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has shown himself to be reckless and capable of profound miscalculations and is directly threatening the security order in Europe and beyond through his aggression against Ukraine.”
North Korea and Iran remain lesser threats, and the threat from international terrorist groups could flare up at any time, he said.
Kahl said these threats are why “integrated deterrence” is an applicable concept across the board.
“Integrated prevention and what that means … is a way of reminding ourselves that prevention activities need to be integrated in different ways,” Kahl said. Deterrence must be integrated across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Must integrate with allies and partners. Prevention must be integrated within the US government, he said.
“We also need to make sure we’re integrated into the tools of the US government,” he said. “The US military must remain the most powerful military in the world – and it will be – but we have other powerful tools in our toolkit to include US dominance in the global financial system and our unmatched political power. ”
Kahl said that another core concept in the National Defense Strategy is resilience. “The reason consistency is important is that our adversaries have been schooled in the American way of war,” he said. “They understand the American reliance on various networks in cyber and space in the information field, and they have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to keep those networks at risk.”
These networks are too broad to protect every point, “so you have to make sure your networks are resilient so you can fight the inevitable disruptions your adversaries plan for you,” he said.
Some critics say that integrated deterrence is a means of shifting missions to other agencies or countries. “Integrated deterrence is not an argument for our interagency partners to do more or for our allies and partners to do more so that we do less,” he said. “It’s an argument that we need to do more, and others need to do more with us. And as we all do more together, we need to integrate those efforts together. And I will I hoped this would be relatively uncontroversial.”
