Alibaba’s international arm invests millions in South Korean expansion





Alibaba’s international e-commerce platform, AliExpress, has expanded to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to Europe. Pictured here is an AliExpress locker in Poland in July 2022. Nurfoto | Nurfoto | Getty Images Beijing Ali Baba AliExpress’s international e-commerce business is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three- to five-day shipping in South Korea last year, allowing South Koreans to buy some products, especially fashion, from Taobao. This is Alibaba’s main e-commerce site in China. In total, the business unit said it spent $10 billion this year in South Korea to lower product prices. The company wants to “make sure we have the best price,” said Gary Topp, AliExpress’s European commercial and marketing director. The investment looks set to tap into a market valued in the billions of dollars and currently dominated by the US South Koreans’ online purchases from foreign retail sites grew by $1 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion, with 41% originating from the US, according to an August report from the US International Trade Administration. “Although in 2020, the United States ranked first, other countries such as China are expanding their presence in the Korean e-commerce market,” the report said, noting that South Korean consumers are now buy from more than 30 countries. From January to September this year, the number of AliExpress app users among South Koreans increased by 22%, based in Seoul independent data analysis company TDI said. That brought monthly active users in South Korea to a record 2.72 million in September, TDI said. AliExpress said it did not comment on third-party data. Gross merchandise volume in South Korea increased by 44% last year, and the number of buyers increased by 50%, Zhang Kaifu, Vice President of Alibaba and General Manager of AliExpress, at a conference in April. The company confirmed the data, which did not include monetary amounts. GMV measures the total value of sales for a given period of time. Read more about China from CNBC Pro In August last year, AliExpress was already one of the top five sites most used by South Koreans to buy products directly from overseas sellers, according to the Korea Consumer Agency, a government agency. The other pages were Amazon iHerb, eBay and Q0010. In the past years, AliExpress mainly focused on reaching the European market. Public revelations about the subsidies focused on making it cheaper and faster for consumers in Spain, France and other European countries to receive packages. As the company prepared for its big November shopping festival, the Singles Day shopping event leading up to November 11, it said it would offer two-day local delivery to customers in Spain and France. This fall, AliExpress began rolling out interest-free installment payment plans to customers in Europe. Pushing China’s e-commerce overseas AliExpress, which launched in 2010, declined to comment on the competition. Alibaba said in the quarter ended June 30 that revenue from its international retail business fell 3% year over year to $1.57 billion mainly due to challenges in the European market, such as the devaluation of the euro against the US dollar and the new EU tax rules. During the same quarter, the company’s retail business in China saw a 2% year-over-year decline to $20.45 billion. The period was hit by Covid-related disruptions to logistics and supply chains.

