Fire burns the side of a building in downtown Dubai in the latest blaze
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai next to the world’s tallest building, climbing up the side of the structure in the same manner seen in other blazes sparked by combustible materials on the side .
A resident at 8 Boulevard Walk told The Associated Press that the top floor has cladding that officials planned to replace after a similar fire gutted the iconic tower on New Year’s Eve in 2015. However, that cladding was not replaced throughout the building. , said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Emaar Properties, the giant state-backed developer behind 8 Boulevard Walk and the nearby Burj Khalifa, which towers over the burned-out high-rise, did not respond to requests for comment about the building’s cladding. Nor the city-state media office in Dubai.
Dubai Civil Defense later said all occupants of the building had been evacuated without injury.
Fire investigators could be seen by an AP reporter at the site, looking through balconies and pointing out fire damage. A letter sent by Emaar to the building’s tenants said a full investigation was underway into the fire and that residents could only be allowed back after authorities gave the all-clear.
The fire spread to one side of the building, while the other sides appeared to be intact. The damage appeared particularly intense around the fourth floor.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m., with housekeepers and building guards running through its floors to check apartments on each floor, the resident said. Dubai Civil Defense said it arrived at the scene five minutes after the operation room was alerted to the fire at 3.11am.
“A Dubai Civil Defense spokesman confirmed that Dubai’s high-rises comply with strict structural and fire safety standards that are in line with international codes and regulations, a later statement from the Dubai Media Office said, without naming the official. .
While some types of clothing can be made with fire-resistant materials, experts say those that have caught fire in Dubai and elsewhere were not designed to meet the strictest safety standards and were often placed on buildings without any breaks to slow or stop them. a possible fire. This includes the 2017 Grenfell fire in London which killed 72 people in the biggest loss of life in a fire on British soil since the Second World War.
Regulations are now in place for new construction in Dubai regarding clothing. In 2017, a civil defense official said those with flammable cladding in their buildings would have to change it according to normal maintenance schedules, but it remains unclear whether this has been implemented in the city-state, one of seven that constitute the autocratic United Arab Emirates.
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a fire broke out at the Address Downtown, one of the most luxurious hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa. About 15 people were injured in the fire and evacuation. Dubai Police ended up blaming exposed wiring for the fire.
In September this year, Orient Insurance lost an appeal for a 1.25 billion dirham (more than $340 million) payment to Emaar for the fire after it tried to blame the developer. The ruling said the building’s cladding may have contributed to the spread of the fire, but was not its cause.
Emaar shares rose slightly on Monday to close at 6.23 dirhams ($1.70) a share on the Dubai Financial Market.
Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.
