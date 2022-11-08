Kiev residents are thinking about life outside the city as power outages are falling and incomes are falling



Kiev, Ukraine

CNN

–



Residents of Kiev are used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as Russian missile campaign place Ukrainian the network under further pressure, causing even more outages.

On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east bank of the Dnipro River, almost everything was dark. A cafe was open thanks to a generator, but other shops, including a supermarket, and apartment buildings were without power.

Without power, everything takes a lot longer, just when the temperatures are starting to drop. There are lines for cash machines, which only work when the electricity is on, and shops and welfare centers that offer basic food supplies to those most in need.

Power outages have caused spontaneous street markets to appear, even though they are unlicensed.

Residents of Kiev are improvising and adapting as they have for most of this year, but without some relief from the rocket attacks, many may choose to leave the city and huddle for the winter months around a wood stove.

Sunday Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said the city is preparing for worst-case scenarios in the event of further Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, which could leave it without power or water. He said: Our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity and water, and generally want us all dead.

CNN spoke to some of the city’s residents about the harsh realities that await them, including the 21-year-old barista of the cafe, Anna Ermantraut.

When she arrived at work at 8.30am on Monday, there was no electricity. She said she eventually got back to work two hours later, but at 12pm the power went out again.

Ermantraut said the cafes’ profits were more than halved and she couldn’t sell more cakes because the fridges were turned off so often.

Life isn’t much better at home, she told CNN. When the power goes there, it also loses the water supply.

Ermantraut said she was beginning to think about what to do if the electricity situation worsens further and Kiev is evacuated. She said she planned to move to a house in a nearby village that had a wood-burning stove and a water well.

When CNN met 70-year-old pensioner Lubov Mironenko, she had been waiting in line for five hours at a social center for food supplies. Constant outages have made survival difficult, she said.

Marya Litvinchuk, 29, a hairdresser, said the additional power outages, in addition to the three planned daily, have worsened an already difficult situation.

When the power was cut according to a schedule, you could plan to work, but still, the working time was reduced by half. Of course, this meant that the income was also cut in half.

In an effort to continue operating, she ordered special battery-operated lights and bought a generator for $1,000, even though the average price of a haircut is only $6. Then there was more bad news as she discovered that she had been tricked and the generator didn’t work. She now has to take electric clippers home to recharge overnight.

Like Ermantraut, she plans to go to the countryside to stay with relatives if Kyiv is evacuated.

Yuriy Pogulay, 39, is also suffering financially. Not long ago, the small cafe Pogulay co-owns operated between 9am and 10pm, now they struggle to stay open for more than three hours.

He told CNN that income had dropped significantly and that they cannot store food for long, as they have tried to minimize the use of the refrigerator.

I ordered a generator, but I don’t know when it will arrive, he said.

Pogulay said the business was financially strapped. With the generator, my expenses will increase, but I cannot increase the prices because the economic condition of the people has worsened.

The World Bank has predicted that Ukraine’s economy could shrink by 40% or more this year because of the conflict.

One man who has suffered less than most is Anton Kargatov, a 36-year-old musician.

I play music outside, so I don’t need electricity, said Kargatov, who told CNN he has a sleeping bag and a power bank at home. If Kiev is evacuated, I will not go anywhere. There is a water well not far from my house. And in the backyard I can cook food over the fire. I have nowhere else to go.

Victoria Storozh works in a pizzeria in the center of Kyiv; the business experiences fewer power outages than some, as it is located in an area close to government buildings. However, she said: My husband and I are ready in case we all have to evacuate, we have a stockpile of firewood and water at our dacha in the Kiev region. We will spend the hard times there.

Serhey Kizilov, 23, is a rehabilitation trainer who works out of a basement gym. Lighting is just one of the problems he faces, he told CNN.

Our entire sewage system depends on pumps that run on electricity. Also our ventilation system, he said. Even if we can make rooms light when there is no electricity, we cannot do anything about sewage and ventilation.

My income also suffers, because there are fewer people in the hall, not everyone wants to practice in such conditions.