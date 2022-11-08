Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in honor of Guru Nanak Gurpurab:

“Today marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion and the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. This special day is known as Gurpurab, which refers to the birth anniversary of a guru which is celebrated by holding a festival. Today, Guru Nanak Gurpurab is one of the most sacred festivals for the Sikh community in British Columbia and around the world.

“In Gurudwaras, places of assembly and worship for Sikhs, celebrations have continued for two days. On the first day, Sikhs begin reading the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious scripture of Sikhism, from cover to cover. This continuous reading is called an Akhand path, which is an extremely significant meditative practice for Sikhs that takes place in shifts until the morning of Gurpurab.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji shared a central message of equality for all, regardless of gender, religion or background. To honor Gurpurab, many Sikhs participate in selfless service, which is performed without any expectation of reward for doing it. Whether it takes the form of cooking for others, volunteering in the community or helping a neighbor with gardening, participating Sikhs embody Guru Nanak’s teachings of unity, selflessness and service by helping others, regardless of faith, ethnicity or background.

“British Columbia is home to one of the largest Sikh populations in Canada. As we mark Gurpurab, I encourage all British Columbians to reflect on the important contributions Sikh Canadians make to our province as we work to create a better future for all.

“My warmest wishes for a happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab!”