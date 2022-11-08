Minister’s statement on the Day of Local Veterans





Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, released the following statement on Indigenous Veterans Day: “Today, on Indigenous Veterans Day, we honor and celebrate the courageous service of Indigenous peoples in missions across Canada and around the world. Serving overseas or on the home front, in times of conflict, war and peace, we recognize the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans in the Canadian Armed Forces. “Every year on this date, Canadians pause for a moment of silence in honor of the approximately 12,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit people from across this country who have served. Brave indigenous soldiers have an exemplary record of military service, including in both World Wars, the Korean War, the Boer War and recent conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. “Today, we remember soldiers like Dominic ‘Dick’ Patrick, who was one of 15 Sai’kuz soldiers who volunteered for service in World War II. He joined at least 3,000 First Nations members, including 72 women, who signed up for duty. Patrick’s bravery in a battle in the village of Moerbrugge earned him the Military Medal for Distinguished and Distinguished Conduct. “Despite their service and bravery, many Indigenous veterans, including Patrick, returned home to face continued prejudice and discrimination. “Patrick returned home to British Columbia, where he was refused service at a restaurant because he was Indigenous. That year, he was jailed 11 times for returning to that restaurant and repeatedly demanding fair and equal treatment. He is remembered by his family and community for his courage in the fight for indigenous rights in the homeland. “Local veterans and their families have fought through every step of our shared history to get the recognition and commemoration they deserve. Today, we collectively recognize and remember more than 200 years of military service from Indigenous communities across the country. “I encourage all British Columbians to take a moment today to reflect and remember the contributions of Indigenous veterans and active service members. “On this somber day, we remember those who never came home. We also remember those who returned home forever changed by their service. Lest we forget.”

