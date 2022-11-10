International
What midterm results mean for Biden’s Asia trip and Xi meetingExBulletin
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
President Biden leaves on Thursday for a week-long trip that will see him meet with allies and competitors during a series of major summits, including a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
It’s a trip that will focus on Biden’s top foreign policy priorities: climate change, countering China’s global influence and efforts to contain the damage caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
And he is likely to have a more receptive audience after his party defied expectations in midterm elections this week.
“It will give Biden a sense that he has maybe a little wind at his back,” said Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. “Republicans appear to have a lead in the House, but it was less of a loss than I think many expected for Democrats.”
Heavy losses for Democrats in the midterms are likely to have raised concerns among allies about Biden’s tenure and fears of a swift return to former President Donald Trump’s isolationist foreign policy.
The result should allow Biden to focus more of his energy abroad on his goals and less on answering questions about whether he has the support of the American people.
Ivo Daalder, who served as the US ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration, said world leaders have a sophisticated understanding of how US elections normally go.
“So while American voters don’t vote on foreign policy issues, there’s no doubt that this result will help Biden in his dealings with the rest of the world,” said Daalder, who is now president of the Chicago Council on Global . The issues.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Biden will meet personally with his geopolitical rival, Xi Jinping
Biden’s first stop is in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will address the UN climate summit. He will then meet with South Asian leaders in Cambodia.
At the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Biden will have the opportunity to meet with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
But much of the focus in Bali will be on Biden’s meeting with Xi on Monday.
The meeting is not expected to produce major breakthroughs or agreements, or even a joint statement, a senior administration official told reporters, describing it as a chance to “build a floor for the relationship” during an in-depth conversation.
Biden told reporters at a press conference that he will not make any concessions to appease China, but said he wants to set some limits.
“I’ve told them I’m looking for competition, not conflict,” Biden said. “And so what I want to do with him when we talk is to determine what our red lines are, to understand what he believes to be in China’s critical national interest, what I know to be the critical interest of the United States United. and to determine whether or not they contradict each other”.
Biden says he’ll talk to Xi about Taiwan and ‘red lines’
Biden said his policy has not changed on Taiwan, a self-governing island nation that China claims as its territory. But he has made a series of provocative statements about whether the US would defend Taiwan. He told reporters he would have that conversation with Xi when he saw him.
Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said it will be difficult for Biden to make significant progress with Beijing.
“They haven’t shown any willingness to do anything with this administration, in part because they feel this administration is extremely hostile to them,” Glaser said.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Putin may not be at the G-20, but Russia is the elephant in the room
Biden said he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the G-20. A senior administration official told reporters that Biden will use the forum to highlight the damaging effects the Russian war has had on the global economy, including rising food costs and energy prices.
“We will be unapologetic in calling out Russia for its brutal war,” said a senior administration official. “And we will also work closely with our partners to address the impacts of war.”
Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, called Russia the elephant in the room.
“We know that the issues facing the G-20: the main topics of this meeting are energy security and food security,” she said. “And these issues, of course, touch on the war in Ukraine. So even if Vladimir Putin is not there, his spirit is somehow hovering over the G-20.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/10/1135670054/the-midterms-went-better-than-expected-for-biden-now-hes-traveling-to-asia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
- Unsettled California races could swing control of US home
- Some Samsung phones hit by three zero-day attacks, according to Google
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping
- Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes the spotlight