What midterm results mean for Biden’s Asia trip and Xi meetingExBulletin

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Biden leaves on Thursday for a week-long trip that will see him meet with allies and competitors during a series of major summits, including a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

It’s a trip that will focus on Biden’s top foreign policy priorities: climate change, countering China’s global influence and efforts to contain the damage caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

And he is likely to have a more receptive audience after his party defied expectations in midterm elections this week.

“It will give Biden a sense that he has maybe a little wind at his back,” said Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. “Republicans appear to have a lead in the House, but it was less of a loss than I think many expected for Democrats.”

Heavy losses for Democrats in the midterms are likely to have raised concerns among allies about Biden’s tenure and fears of a swift return to former President Donald Trump’s isolationist foreign policy.

The result should allow Biden to focus more of his energy abroad on his goals and less on answering questions about whether he has the support of the American people.

Ivo Daalder, who served as the US ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration, said world leaders have a sophisticated understanding of how US elections normally go.

“So while American voters don’t vote on foreign policy issues, there’s no doubt that this result will help Biden in his dealings with the rest of the world,” said Daalder, who is now president of the Chicago Council on Global . The issues.



Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Biden will meet personally with his geopolitical rival, Xi Jinping

Biden’s first stop is in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will address the UN climate summit. He will then meet with South Asian leaders in Cambodia.

At the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Biden will have the opportunity to meet with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

But much of the focus in Bali will be on Biden’s meeting with Xi on Monday.

The meeting is not expected to produce major breakthroughs or agreements, or even a joint statement, a senior administration official told reporters, describing it as a chance to “build a floor for the relationship” during an in-depth conversation.

Biden told reporters at a press conference that he will not make any concessions to appease China, but said he wants to set some limits.

“I’ve told them I’m looking for competition, not conflict,” Biden said. “And so what I want to do with him when we talk is to determine what our red lines are, to understand what he believes to be in China’s critical national interest, what I know to be the critical interest of the United States United. and to determine whether or not they contradict each other”.

Biden says he’ll talk to Xi about Taiwan and ‘red lines’

Biden said his policy has not changed on Taiwan, a self-governing island nation that China claims as its territory. But he has made a series of provocative statements about whether the US would defend Taiwan. He told reporters he would have that conversation with Xi when he saw him.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said it will be difficult for Biden to make significant progress with Beijing.

“They haven’t shown any willingness to do anything with this administration, in part because they feel this administration is extremely hostile to them,” Glaser said.



Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Putin may not be at the G-20, but Russia is the elephant in the room

Biden said he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the G-20. A senior administration official told reporters that Biden will use the forum to highlight the damaging effects the Russian war has had on the global economy, including rising food costs and energy prices.

“We will be unapologetic in calling out Russia for its brutal war,” said a senior administration official. “And we will also work closely with our partners to address the impacts of war.”

Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, called Russia the elephant in the room.

“We know that the issues facing the G-20: the main topics of this meeting are energy security and food security,” she said. “And these issues, of course, touch on the war in Ukraine. So even if Vladimir Putin is not there, his spirit is somehow hovering over the G-20.”