Rapid Dragon SDPE Capability Demonstrated in Norway > Air Force Materiel Command > Show Articles







ANDYA AIR STATION, Norway – The Air Force Dragon Rapid Experimentation Program, led and developed by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation, or SDPE, office, part of Air Force Research Laboratory The Integrated Capabilities Directorate, in partnership with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, or SOCEUR, successfully completed a live launch of a long-range JASSM-ER joint air-to-air missile on a Norwegian beam in November. 9, 2022. The Dragon palletized rapid effects system, capable of deploying long-range cruise missiles using standard air launch procedures from a cargo aircraft, was successfully deployed by an MC-130J II Commando. An MC-130J operational aircrew from the 352nd Special Operations Wing launched a Dragon Rapid Deployment System containing long-range cruise missiles, which were fired sequentially in a beam over the Norwegian Sea as part of US European Command approved US Special Operations Command-led ATREUS Operational Series. "Now, more than ever, we must take a different approach to accelerating warfighter capability," said AFRL Commander Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle. "Rapid Dragon is a fantastic example of the speed at which technologists and warfighters can work — design, development, prototyping and experimentation of new capabilities can reach the field in critical operational timelines." In addition to SDPE and SOCEUR, participants supporting the event included US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Sea 1, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Naval Surface Warfare Center-Dahlgren; Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Systima Technologies, ASR-Pioneer and Andya Space Center. "Dragon's Rapid Experimentation Program is aptly named, as it rapidly progressed from a concept on paper to a live fire using a development prototype in 24 months. Now less than three years since the start of the program, Rapid Dragon is being used by SOCEUR in the Arctic Circle," said Dr. Dean Evans, Rapid Dragon program manager. "This is a testament to the team's focus on the rapid campaign to meet the needs of warfighters." Although the Dragon Rapid Experimentation Program has focused on kinetic munitions, the program's efforts are now expanding from Pelletized Munitions to Palletized Effects, which include both kinetic and non-kinetic munitions; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, platforms; cargo supply; sending humanitarian aid. "AFSOC's comparative advantage is and always has been our human capital," said Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, AFSOC commander. "Palletized effects are a fantastic example of what happens when we empower our airmen to solve complex problems. AFSOC's greatest value to the joint force, as well as to allies and partners, is when we find unconventional ways to deliver air power." The future will be different than what we have experienced for the past 20 years, but one thing I am certain of is that AFSOC will be ready for whatever the future operating environment brings." ATREUS was launched in April 2021 to identify and conduct training opportunities on theater-wide capabilities that enable response options to US and NATO allies and partners. Previous ATREUS training events have focused on the High Mobility Artillery Missile System, or HIMARS, with participation from Romania, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Latvia. This is the seventh iteration of ATREUS in the European theater, but the first combined and joint effort involving the allied nations of Norway, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom, as well as United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa , United States Indo. – Pacific Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, US Pacific Special Operations Command, and US Naval Systems Command. "Participation from our allies is a cornerstone of ATREUS iterations. Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom have been regular participants in the most recent iterations of ATREUS during 2021 and 2022, but the global effort with our geographic combatant commands makes a historic demonstration of allied solidarity around the world," ATREUS Lt. Col. , Lawrence Melnickoff said. About AFRL The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air force, space and cyberspace. With a workforce of more than 11,500 in nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL offers a diverse portfolio of science and technology, ranging from basic research to advanced technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

