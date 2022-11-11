Sister of executed Iranian wrestler arrested and identified by state news as ‘agent’





Iranian officials said they have identified the Iran International agent arrested Thursday as Elham Afkari, the sister of the famous Iranian wrestler. Naved Afkariwho was executed two years ago, according to state news agency IRNA.

London based news channel Iran International has become one of the main sources for many Iranians looking for news about the countries continuous protests in the country.

The opposition broadcaster, which was designated a terrorist organization by Iran’s intelligence minister on Tuesday, has denied any links to Elham.

In a statement sent to CNN, the London-based broadcaster said Elham is not an employee of Iran International, nor is she an associate or agent of the company.

Her brother, Navid Afkari, was convicted of killing Hassan Torkman, a security worker at the water company, during a protest in Shiraz in 2018.

Initially, Afkari admitted the crime, but in court he retracted these words, arguing that he had been tortured to make a false confession.

It should be noted that she [Elham Afkari] is the sister of Navid Afkar, the killer of the martyr Torkman, an employee of the regional water supply company of Fars province, IRNA reported.

Intelligence operatives have been monitoring Elham Afkar’s activities over the past few years, IRNA said, adding that she was one of the key leaders in organizing the recent unrest.

State media released photographs allegedly showing Elhams’ arrest. The photos show a woman sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with the windows rolled down, a black eye over her face.

Saeed Afkari, Elham and Navid’s brother, confirmed his sisters’ arrest on Twitter on Thursday, saying the Elhams’ three-year-old daughter was also missing.

He later said that Elham had been sent to a department of Iran’s intelligence ministry and that his sisters, wife and daughter had been released.

Elhami was sent to department no. 100 of the intelligence ministry, he wrote on Twitter.

Since Navid Afkar’s execution, his family has faced multiple lawsuits over their involvement in the 2018 demonstrations.

Vahid Afkari, one of his brothers, remains in solitary confinement, according to the rights group Iran Human Rights.

Founded in 2017, Iran International has been at the forefront of coverage of recent demonstrations following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman arrested by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

However, the 24-hour news channels’ coverage of the demonstrations has put him under the scrutiny of the Iranian government.

This week, Iran International said two of its British-Iranian journalists working in the UK have been warned by police of a credible plot by Iran to kill them.

In a statement on Monday, the Farsi-language broadcaster said it was shocked and deeply concerned by the alleged death threats, while accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of being part of a significant and dangerous escalation of the campaign. of Tehran to intimidate working Iranian journalists. abroad.

Two of our British-Iranian journalists have been notified in recent days of an increase in threats against them, Iran International said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police have already officially notified both journalists that these threats represent an immediate, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.

Iran International did not release the journalists’ names for security reasons.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that since Monday at least 61 journalists have been arrested in Iran for reasons including covering protests, reporting on the deaths of protesters and photographing demonstrations, according to a report by the organization.