International
Sister of executed Iranian wrestler arrested and identified by state news as ‘agent’
CNN
–
Iranian officials said they have identified the Iran International agent arrested Thursday as Elham Afkari, the sister of the famous Iranian wrestler. Naved Afkariwho was executed two years ago, according to state news agency IRNA.
London based news channel Iran International has become one of the main sources for many Iranians looking for news about the countries continuous protests in the country.
The opposition broadcaster, which was designated a terrorist organization by Iran’s intelligence minister on Tuesday, has denied any links to Elham.
In a statement sent to CNN, the London-based broadcaster said Elham is not an employee of Iran International, nor is she an associate or agent of the company.
Her brother, Navid Afkari, was convicted of killing Hassan Torkman, a security worker at the water company, during a protest in Shiraz in 2018.
Initially, Afkari admitted the crime, but in court he retracted these words, arguing that he had been tortured to make a false confession.
It should be noted that she [Elham Afkari] is the sister of Navid Afkar, the killer of the martyr Torkman, an employee of the regional water supply company of Fars province, IRNA reported.
Intelligence operatives have been monitoring Elham Afkar’s activities over the past few years, IRNA said, adding that she was one of the key leaders in organizing the recent unrest.
State media released photographs allegedly showing Elhams’ arrest. The photos show a woman sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with the windows rolled down, a black eye over her face.
Saeed Afkari, Elham and Navid’s brother, confirmed his sisters’ arrest on Twitter on Thursday, saying the Elhams’ three-year-old daughter was also missing.
He later said that Elham had been sent to a department of Iran’s intelligence ministry and that his sisters, wife and daughter had been released.
Elhami was sent to department no. 100 of the intelligence ministry, he wrote on Twitter.
Since Navid Afkar’s execution, his family has faced multiple lawsuits over their involvement in the 2018 demonstrations.
Vahid Afkari, one of his brothers, remains in solitary confinement, according to the rights group Iran Human Rights.
Founded in 2017, Iran International has been at the forefront of coverage of recent demonstrations following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman arrested by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.
However, the 24-hour news channels’ coverage of the demonstrations has put him under the scrutiny of the Iranian government.
This week, Iran International said two of its British-Iranian journalists working in the UK have been warned by police of a credible plot by Iran to kill them.
In a statement on Monday, the Farsi-language broadcaster said it was shocked and deeply concerned by the alleged death threats, while accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of being part of a significant and dangerous escalation of the campaign. of Tehran to intimidate working Iranian journalists. abroad.
Two of our British-Iranian journalists have been notified in recent days of an increase in threats against them, Iran International said in a statement.
The Metropolitan Police have already officially notified both journalists that these threats represent an immediate, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.
Iran International did not release the journalists’ names for security reasons.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said that since Monday at least 61 journalists have been arrested in Iran for reasons including covering protests, reporting on the deaths of protesters and photographing demonstrations, according to a report by the organization.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/10/sport/sister-navid-afkari-iran-international-intl-spt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shoaib Malik’s Photos With Model Ayesha Go Viral Amid Divorce Rumors | Cricket News
- After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
- Unsettled California races could swing control of US home
- Some Samsung phones hit by three zero-day attacks, according to Google
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping