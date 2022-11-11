International
The Professor of Business fills the chair created by International Pioneers
Ruth V. Aguileraa well-known professor in DAmore-McKim School of Businesswas honored Wednesday at a Northeastern event celebrating scholar support and excellence.
Aguilera was formally invested as the holder of the Darla and Fred Brodsky Endowed Professorship in Global Business. The enterprising Brodskys were cited by Northeastern’s President Joseph E. Aoun as visionaries who have helped guide the universities’ global mission while also supporting the DAmore-McKims International Business Program (BSIB), which is celebrating its 30th year with Aguilera serving among its key supporters.
In many ways, you are the pioneers, Aoun told Darla and Fred Brodsky during the ceremony in the East Village. You showed us the way. You emphasized the need for the university to become global. And that’s what we did.
Aguilera earned the prestigious chair through her commitment to global business education and research, he said David Madigan, professor and senior vice president for academic affairs at Northeastern. He praised Aguilera for ranking among the rare group of professors who have an extraordinary impact on the lives of students, who conduct amazing, high-impact research and who truly change the world.
The endowed professorship was the latest honor bestowed upon Aguilera, who was recently awarded a Fellow of Academy of Management (AOM), the world’s largest association of management scholars.
In combination with its companies in Strategic Management Society (SMS) and Academy of International Business (AIB), Aguilera has achieved membership in the Triple Crown for international business scholars.
After accepting the medallion from Aoun signifying her new position, Aguilera expressed her gratitude to the Brodskys while repeatedly referencing Fred Brodsky’s autobiography, The Accidental Entrepreneur: How I Stumbled Onto Success. After earning a degree in business administration from Northeastern in 1966, Brodsky traveled the world, learning universal business lessons that enabled his success in real estate investment and development.
Your commitment to promoting and fostering the study of international business, and your early awareness 30 years ago of how important that commitment would become, is matched by mine, Aguilera told the Brodskys.
She cited three timeless lessons from Fred Brodsky’s book:
- Choose your partners carefully.
- If something seems too good to be true, take a closer look.
- Share a deep sense of gratitude with those who took you on their journey.
The event also helped mark the 100th anniversary of the DAmore-McKim School of Business.
Doing business today requires a global mindset, he said Emery Trahan, interim dean of the DAmore-McKim School of Business. Our BSIB program offers our students opportunities to immerse themselves in a transformative global experience. BSIB is truly aligned with Northeastern’s values and mission: it is experiential, global, teaches our students to be culturally agile, and is about impacting the world.
The changing dynamics of international business were detailed in a panel discussion moderated by Nicholas Athanassiouassociate professor emeritus of international business and strategy.
The panel appeared Harry Laneemeritus professor of international business and inaugural holder of the Brodsky Professorship; Ravi Sarathy, professor of international business and strategy and current head of BSIB; Katrin Bouss, a BSIB student from Germany who will graduate in December; and Aguilera.
Aguilera spoke about the global changes caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as the international trend toward businesses expanding their focus on the needs of people and the planet.
President Aoun has really empowered us with the launch of experiential learning, said Aguilera, who added that the international curriculum is constantly evolving around the anchors of humanism, geopolitical realities, digitization, big data and other factors.
BSIB’s mission is crucial at this time when the international business community is facing a crossroads, Aoun said.
When the notion of globalization is under attack, when the world is moving towards regionalization, people ask: Do we want to continue investing in globalization? Aoun said. And the answer is: More than ever. More than ever.
Turning his attention to the Brodskys, Aoun added: That is why what you have done here is not just a chair, but transformed an entire university, and we are eternally grateful.
Aoun presented Darla and Fred Brodsky with a special gift.
It’s a beautiful compass because it travels all over the world, said Aoun, who then made a joke. And the compass will always point northeast, wherever you go.
