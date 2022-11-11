The carrier advances cold chain development across Africa through collaborations with leading international organizations





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., November 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and smart building and cold chain solutions, recently established innovative agreements with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and the African Center of Excellence for Refrigeration Sustainable and Cold Chain (ACES) to help advance cold chain development and training in Africa. The collaborations will support Carrier’s focus on expanding the cold chain in turn improving health outcomes and reducing hunger, food insecurity and carbon emissions. “Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors can drive transformative cold chain development and growth,” said Tim White, President, Refrigeration, Carrier. “We are delighted to partner with ACES and WFP to make a meaningful difference Africaas the potential benefits of these collective efforts are far-reaching and can positively impact the cold chain from farmers and producers to consumers with far-reaching benefits.” Carrier recently agreed to develop a cold chain center in Kigali, Rwanda with ACES. The center will provide capacity building for farmers and cold chain technicians, skill development for students and supply chain professionals and demonstration of best-in-class technology for sustainable cold chain development across Africa. Studies show that more than 475 million tons of food worldwide could be preserved each year with effective refrigeration, and more than 50% of all perishable food loss could be avoided using cold chain technology. “The conversion of food waste into nutritionally available food is essential to of Africa sustainable development, as well as building food systems that are used to feed people in times of insecurity,” he said Toby PetersDirector of the Center for Sustainable Cooling and Professor of Cold Economy, University of Birmingham AND Heriot-Watt University. “Global leaders have recently agreed that the only way to overcome food insecurity is by working together to create innovative partnerships within the global community.” Moreover, progress continues in CoopeRation between Carrier, WFP and other leading companies to build a world-class Transport Training Center in Accra, Ghana aimed at increasing transport and logistics capacities throughout West Africa. The training center expects to provide free online and hands-on training to up to 400 people a year from humanitarian organizations, governments and the local private sector. “We welcome the opportunity to work with partners like Carrier to facilitate bringing their extensive knowledge and expertise to transportation stakeholders in West Africa“, he said Alex Marianelli, Director of Supply Chain, WFP. “This partnership with Carrier, which will provide state-of-the-art knowledge and materials, will improve the ability of carriers in the region to safely and securely transport temperature-sensitive items such as medicines and vaccines, with the potential to have major impacts on health outcomes.” The hubs are expected to inject new expertise into local transport markets, equipping them to deliver goods more efficiently across their respective regions. These partnerships are compatible with the carrier company Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 2030 Goals to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton and to positively impact communities by alleviating hunger and food waste. To learn more about Carrier’s commitment to healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent cold chain expansion, visit corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain. About the Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. Since the beginning, we have led the way in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class and diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us LinkedIn AND I tweet. WFP does not endorse any products or services. Contact:

Kat Lebo

561-365-1465

[email protected] SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-advances-cold-chain-development-across-africa-through-collaborations-with-leading-international-organizations-301674931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos