International
Qatar Airways CEO slams World Cup critics at airport event
DOHA, Qatar (AP) The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways on Thursday lashed out at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will always rub salt in the wounds of its opponents.
Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational attitude of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on November 20 and as attention on the small, energy-rich nation intensifies. Already, several nations and soccer teams have expressed concern about how Qatar manages its large population of low-wage migrant workers. and her stance on LGBTQ rights.
Speaking from Qatar’s sprawling Hamad International Airport as officials unveiled an expansion there, Al Baker noted that it had received the Skytraxs Best Airport award from Singapore’s Changi Airport for the past two years.
We always rub salt in the wound of our competitor and of course also our opponents, as you can see the extent of the negative media campaign against my beloved country Qatar, he said. Because people cannot accept that a small country like the state of Qatar has won the biggest sporting event in the world.
He added: Congratulations to Qatar, my beloved country. Several officials who attended the press conference applauded in response.
His struggle continued in a brief press conference with two questions. Asked later how the airport would be transformed to cope with the influx of World Cup visitors, Al Baker replied: I know why that question is being asked because there have always been rumors against the capacity that we will be able to handle. .
Al Baker, who served as the longtime CEO of Qatar Airways, has made controversial comments in the past, including suggesting that women cannot run airlines. and to call American carriers stupid and that their passengers were always served by grandmothers. He later apologized for both comments.
However, his variable confrontational approach continues in negotiations with manufacturers and others. Qatar Airways is now embroiled in a lawsuit with Airbus over its claims that the long-range Airbus A350 is seeing its aircraft degrade at an accelerating rate.
Hamad International Airport, a $15 billion airport that opened in 2014and its former hub Doha International Airport will handle inbound flights for the World Cup.
Al Baker said Qatar Airways, one of the main Gulf airlines benefiting from the East-West travel link, had dropped 18 destinations from its schedules to allow for additional flights coming into Doha. He said authorities expected over a million people to pass through the two airports during the tour.
“We have already ensured that all the capacities that are included with additional flights and charter flights meet the maximum hourly capacity of each of the two airports,” Al Baker said. So we are very well positioned to handle this very large flow of passengers.
Al Baker was speaking at an event marking an expansion at Hamad International Airport, which he said will increase its capacity from 40 million passengers to 58 million. He said he hoped future expansions would increase it to handle 75 million passengers. This extension includes The Orchard, an indoor tropical garden with 300 trees and 25,000 plants, as well as a large water feature.
A similar indoor garden is at Singapore’s Changi Airport, a design that Al Baker previously accused that airport of stealing from Qatar. Officials at Changi Airport have denied the allegations and its jewel garden, complete with an indoor waterfall, opened in 2019.
We don’t want it to be the biggest hub in the world, said Al Baker, a nod to nearby Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. But we in Qatar always look at quality. And that’s what we’re going to give.
___
Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
