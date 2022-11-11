INTERNATIONAL GROWTH | News Services

The ceremony recognizes internationalization at ECU

To help kick off International Education Week, East Carolina University Faculty, staff and students recognized for their outstanding work in pursuing international opportunities during the International Awards Ceremony.

As you all know, the pandemic was a very difficult time for many of us in higher education. Perhaps no field in higher education was hit harder than international education. This year, the recovery in international programs at ECU and across the country has been impressive, said Dr. Robin Coger, ECU’s vice chancellor for academic and provost affairs during her opening remarks.

At ECU, 402 students went abroad during the past academic year, and faculty members led 20 study abroad programs. This was the first group to travel since pandemic travel restrictions were lifted. ECU powerful virtual programs, including Global virtual exchangeprovided the opportunity for more than 500 students to engage with students at universities around the world.

To help support student travel, ECU Office of Global Affairs prices between $100,000 and $120,000 scholarships every year. Recipients of the most prestigious global studies scholarship, Rivers Exchange Stock Exchange, they met at the ceremony. Some of the recipients will use their scholarships to help finance a semester at ECU Tuscany campus, which has been functioning normally for more than a year.

Many of the award recipients were recognized for their efforts in researching and using virtual opportunities to engage students with experiences outside their own cultures.

Dr. Susanne Jones, Associate Professor of German at Department of Foreign Languages ​​and Literature, received the International Teaching Achievement Award; Dr. Yu (Frank) Yang, professor at Department of Chemistry, was awarded the Award for Achievement in International Research and Creative Activity; and associate professor of COMMUNICATION Dr. Jin-Ae Kang, received the award for international service and engagement.

ECU staff member Jeff Evans, assistant director of financial aid, was presented with the International Service Achievement Staff Award for assisting students who wish to travel abroad.

This semester, the university saw an increase in the number of international students enrolled. According to Coger, ECU has more full-time international students this semester than ever before.

We continue to build our reputation as an inclusive campus by supporting programming that creates a welcoming environment for our international students, supports them academically and prepares them professionally, said Coger.

Two international students were recognized for their community service and academic achievement. Konstantinos Raptis Jr., a graduate student IN maritime studiesand Gefryde Bikomba, an undergraduate student from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were recognized with the International Student Award.

Bikomba, an advanced degree in public healthwas described by her Global Studies instructor, Melanie Robbins, as a pleasure to work with and dedicated to her studies.

From the beginning I was very impressed with Gefryde, Robbins said. She demonstrates strong intercultural skills, working well with the American students in her classroom.

Robbins mentioned that Bikomba is often willing to share her experiences as an international student with others to help better understand cultural differences. As a result, students in the (global studies) class were able to learn more deeply through Gefryde’s willingness to share her personal experiences and perspectives on life in the US as an international student.

Raptis is a Fulbright Fellow from Greece who came to ECU’s maritime studies program with a long list of experience. The son of lecturers, Raptis is studying maritime history and maritime archeology of the ancient Mediterranean. Dr. David Stewart, one of his professors, said Raptis had an impressive resume of archaeological fieldwork before arriving at ECU.

He has only been here for the fall semester, but having him as a student in two classes now, I can already see the conscientious nature he has, he said.

Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor for global affairs, recognized the ECUs of the first group of Global Fellows during the event. Twenty-four undergraduate students were selected for the new program designed to help develop leaders in our increasingly global world and economy. In addition to a study abroad scholarship, fellows participate in special activities that will prepare them academically and professionally to be global citizens. Fellows can live in the Global Fellows Living Learning Community, where students live together in the same residence hall to help ease their transition to college and build relationships with peers.

Also new to the ceremony this year was recognition of departments and schools at ECU for the highest percentage of students involved in study abroad, virtual exchange participation and international student recruitment.

Recipients of the Thomas W. Rivers Foreign Exchange Scholarships included Phu Aung, Bailey Ensman, Jacob Hartman, Jordan Kearney, Alexander Moore, Thalia Ousley, Jessica Pracht, Krystian Rogers, Isabella Sardina, Katherine Wagner and Shiloh Waite.

Another cycle of study abroad scholarships is available domestically ECUAWward and will close on January 15.

Connected

Global Fellows

Pirates abroad

MORE STORIES