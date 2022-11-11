From hospitality student to beer entrepreneur | FIU news





Little did Zhi Yang know that his love of beer and a college course on brewing would one day make him an entrepreneur. But more than a decade after I graduated from FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and helped start the school’s first craft beer festival, now known as North Miami BrewfestThe FIU student’s passion for a cold one is now his way of life. Yang is the owner of Standard Kegs, a supplier and distribution business of kegs and beverage equipment for the craft beer, kombucha and coffee industries. Standard Kegs manufactures steel kegs, one-way kegs, keg washers, and even brewing equipment, and focuses on everything from factory design to installation and support from its four US-based warehouses. So how did Yang go from FIU Brew Lab to beer baron? “We were all required to do a semester-long internship before graduation, and I didn’t want to do a regular internship at a hotel or restaurant, as my only interest was brewing,” Yang said from his warehouse in Greenville, Texas. “The only brewery in the country was Titanic at the time, but dozens more were in the pipeline. It was an opportune time to help the craft guys market by having a locals-only craft beer festival that complemented the South Beach® Wine and Food Festival, which also started at FIU. Yang and his classmates Matthew Weintraub and Richard Lopez from his beer science course convinced Professor Barry Gump, Distinguished Researcher, and Harvey R. Chaplin Distinguished Researcher Chair in Beverage Management, to allow them to were organizing a festival focused on craft beers. They borrowed whatever they could and even used their own funds to help organize the first festival, which took place just steps away from the Chaplin School at the Kovens Conference Center on FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus in North Miami. Yang (left), one of the original four festivals, from Brew FIU. “We managed to pull together about 18 vendors who were willing to donate time and beer to the event, while selling tickets however we could and trying to be careful not to market it as a typical beer fest where most attendees only seek to receive. Drunk. Somehow, we sold about 200 tickets and managed to make a small profit which was immediately used to buy new equipment for the Brew Lab,” he added. Yang says that trying something new that hadn’t been done before was “scary” but also exciting at the same time. He credits his education and inaugural festival experience with giving him the confidence and skills to build a team, manage revenue and approach customers today. The festival is marking the 10thth anniversary this year and welcomes a crowd of 1,600 now. The North Miami Brewfest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14th, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in North Miami. “I can’t believe that time has passed so quickly. Looking at this event 10 years later, I am extremely happy that it flourished under the leadership of Dr. Gump and Dean Q (Professor and Director of Facilities Administration Mohammad Qureshi). I never imagined this would be a lasting legacy.” Tickets for North Miami Brewfest are still available at: https://www.northmiamibrewfest.com/tickets/ Standard Kegs wide top fermenters in their new keg facility in Greenville, Texas.

