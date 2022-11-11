NSA Celebrates International Day of Accountability > National Security Agency/Central Security Service > Article

FORT MEADE, Md. – November! It’s a month of holidays: Veterans Day, Diwali and Thanksgiving, to name a few. 11th The month of the year is also home to a lesser-known but still important holiday: International Accountancy Day.

Today, November 10, is that special day. Help us celebrate the number of National Security Agency (NSA) enthusiasts—accounting buffs, money lovers, financial freaks—who contribute to the Agency’s mission by ensuring that NSA’s financial resources are managed responsibly.

“Accountant” is an umbrella term, and there are all sorts of different functions under it. For example, Becca and the Audit Liaison team serve as liaisons between the NSA Office of Inspector General/accounting firm contractors and the Agency’s financial statement audit organizations.

“We ensure that auditor requests are responded to appropriately and in a timely manner, guide Agency leaders in addressing audit findings, and advise stakeholders as they make business decisions for NSA,” explained Becca. “Essentially, we translate accounting jargon to NSA and NSA jargon to auditors.”

Todd and the Financial Reporting team relay important financial information to NSA supervisors and others.

“We issue financial statements and reports to the Department of Defense, the Treasury, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget, and Congress. We adhere to strict reporting deadlines on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis,” said Todd. The Agency’s annual Financial Report is their largest output: “It contains information on the Agency’s performance, financial results and senior management challenges and performance as identified by the Office of the Inspector General, and takes almost a full year to produce”.

“The role of accountants is to ensure that the Agency’s internal controls are properly designed and operating effectively, the core financial system is processing transactions in a timely and accurate manner, and financial reports are accurate and reliable,” Todd said. .

In other words, the role of an accountant here at the NSA is not for the faint of heart, and in case you can’t tell, it’s crucial and far more involved than just counting numbers.

“The goal is for the Agency to receive a clean audit report from the external auditors, which will demonstrate to our supervisors that the Agency is a good steward of the allocations and resources entrusted to us,” Todd explained.

“Accountants are universal—it’s a skill that’s needed everywhere, not just at the NSA or government,” Becca said. “While mathematical skills are important for accountants when analyzing and interpreting figures, communication skills are equally important because accountants need to understand the process and interpret the financial aspect. A combination of these skills leads to the ability to recognize when process improvements are needed, as well as how to overcome atypical activities that deviate from the norm.

So why accounting? What is the draw? For Todd, it complements his personality.

“I spent most of my career doing financial reporting. It’s a good fit for me because it requires attention to detail, compliance with laws and regulations, and the ability to meet strict deadlines. I also like financial reporting because every month you can hit the reset button. There are no long, open-ended results.”

Becca said she was all in after taking her first accounting course.

“I’ve always liked numbers and I chose to be an accountant after I went into Accounting 101 and opened the workbook and realized that accounting is like math puzzles where everything has to balance. I have always enjoyed the problem-solving aspect of accounting and the ability to constantly improve things,” Becca explained.

Today – International Day of Accountancy – we raise our calculators in honor of the wonderful NSA accountants. While they are focused on the Agency’s bottom line, they never lose sight of the big picture.

Being an accountant in the Agency offers the opportunity to know a lot about the processes here. It is an excellent way to understand the big picture and inner workings of how the Agency carries out its mission using the financial resources entrusted to it.

Looking for career opportunities like Becca and Todd at NSA? Visit NSA.gov/Careers for more information or view our current vacancies!