Bahrain: Upcoming elections take place amid political repression, rights violations





Bahrain’s parliamentary elections, due to take place on November 12, are being held in an environment of political repression after a decade in which authorities have violated human rights, restricted civil society, banned opposition political parties and shut down independent media. , said Amnesty International. today. From 2016 onwards, the Bahraini authorities mounted a campaign to eliminate political opposition, banning opposition political parties that had existed legally before the uprising in 2011. The government has outlawed the main opposition parties and independent media, and imprisoned prominent opposition leaders. Consequently, Bahrain today lacks unimprisoned political opposition leaders or an independent media willing to harshly criticize the government in public. Over the past 11 years, Bahraini authorities have repressed all forms of dissent and severely repressed the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, said Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. . In Bahrain today, there is no real political opposition and no independent media, while critical human rights organizations are unable to operate freely within the country. Amna Guellali, Amnesty International In Bahrain today, there is no real political opposition and no independent media, while critical human rights organizations are unable to operate freely within the country. Holding these general elections will not address the atmosphere of repression and denial of human rights that has gripped Bahrain for years. At least 12 prisoners of conscience, including protest leaders from 2011 and Ali Salman, head of the main opposition al-Wefaq party, are currently in prison. Background Bahrain will hold parliamentary and municipal elections on November 12. It is the second time that such elections have been held since the authorities banned the operation of opposition political parties and blocked the candidacies of their members. In July 2016, the government outlawed al-Wefaq, a Shia-led opposition political party that has had the most electoral success of any party under Bahrain’s current constitution. Between 2012 and 2017, the authorities also outlawed Amal, an opposition party that had competed with al-Wefaq for Shia voters, and the non-sectarian opposition party Wad. Members of these political parties have also been banned from holding leadership positions in civil society organizations. Since authorities shut down the independent newspaper al-Wasat in June 2017, all television, radio and newspapers in the country are either pro-government or directly controlled by the government. For more information, take a look at Amnesty International’s full public statement on the election.

