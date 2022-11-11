Terrorism is intensifying across Africa, exploiting instability and conflict

Terrorists and violent extremists including Daesh, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates have exploited instability and conflict to increase their activities and intensify attacks across the continent, Amina Mohammed said in the name e Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Their senseless, terror-fueled violence has killed and injured thousands and many more continue to suffer from the wider impact of terrorism on their lives and livelihoods.

The spread of terror

With misogyny at the core of the ideology of many terrorist groups, women and girls in particular are bearing the brunt of insecurity and inequality.

The skyline beyond the northern outskirts of Mogadishu is seen through a bullet hole in a hotel window in Somalia.

And over the past two years, some of Daesh’s most violent branches have expandedincreasing their presence in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger as well as southwards in the Gulf of Guinea.

Terrorist and violent extremist groups exacerbate instability and human suffering. And they can plunge a country emerging from war back into the depths of conflict, the top UN official recalled.

Threatening states

Meanwhile, terrorists, non-state armed groups and criminal networks often pursue different agendas and strategies, fueled by smuggling, human trafficking and other methods of illicit financing, sometimes mimicking legitimate armed forces.

And as digital tools spread hate and misinformation, terrorists and other criminal groups are exploiting inter-communal tensions and food insecurity caused by climate change.

Globalization of terrorism

In today’s hyper-connected world, Ms. Mohammed recalled that the spread of terrorism in Africa is not only a concern for African member states.

The challenge is for all of us. The fight against international terrorism requires effective multilateral responsesshe noted.

From the climate emergency to armed conflict and poverty and inequality to illicit cyberspace and uneven recovery from COVID-19she also emphasized that terrorism is converging with other threats.

For a comprehensive approach, the UN deputy chief mentioned the New Agenda for Peace, part of Our common agenda report.

Amid growing polarization, she claimed to propose ways to address risks and revitalize our collective peace and security system.

Menaka in northeastern Mali has experienced increasing insecurity as a result of attacks by terrorist groups and other armed groups.

Turning back on terror

Outlining five suggestions for advancing counter-terrorism efforts in Africa, Ms. Mohammed recalled that prevention remains our best answer.

We must address the instability and conflict that can lead to terrorism in the first place, as well as the conditions exploited by terrorists in pursuit of their agendas.

Second, it called for community-based and gender-sensitive approaches for the whole of society.

Noting the complex links between terrorism, patriarchy and gender-based violence, she said counter-terrorism policies must be strengthened by the meaningful participation and leadership of women and girls.

She underlined in her third point that the fight against terrorism can never be an excuse for violating human rights or international law, as this would only set us back.

Fourth, it emphasized the importance of regional organizations that can address the challenges posed by terrorist and violent extremist groups in the local context.

Finally, Ms. Mohamed called for stable and predictable funding to prevent and combat terrorism.

From economic deprivation to organized crime and governance challenges, the scale of the problem calls for bold investment, she told ambassadors.

In closing, the Deputy Secretary-General welcomed the planned October 2023 Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Africa as an opportunity to consider ways to strengthen UN efforts across the continent as a whole.

She expressed confidence that today’s debate would provide insights for the summit and help build peaceful, sustainable communities and societies across the continent.

Soldiers from Burkina Faso during a military operation along the border with Mali and Niger.

Restoring Authority: The Ghanaian President

Presiding over the meeting with his country assuming the presidency of the Council for November, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, testified to the importance of restoring effective state authority and promoting inclusive governance across the continent. He also urged the Council to support AU-led counter-terrorism operations, including predictable funding.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, drew attention at his conference to the daily physical and psychological damage caused by terrorism and recalled that conventional responses and old models are no longer relevant to combat threats in field development.

And as terrorism spreads to new parts of the continent, Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for the Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response with the European Union’s diplomatic arm (European External Action Service), noted the need for security support underscoring the role of sustainable development to nurture peace.

Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, also briefed the Council and asserted that technical and military solutions would not end terrorist threats alone, calling for a new counter-terrorism toolkit that includes more dialogue with armed groups and can promote local ceasefire agreements.