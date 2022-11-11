International
Terrorism is intensifying across Africa, exploiting instability and conflict
Terrorists and violent extremists including Daesh, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates have exploited instability and conflict to increase their activities and intensify attacks across the continent, Amina Mohammed said in the name e Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Their senseless, terror-fueled violence has killed and injured thousands and many more continue to suffer from the wider impact of terrorism on their lives and livelihoods.
The spread of terror
With misogyny at the core of the ideology of many terrorist groups, women and girls in particular are bearing the brunt of insecurity and inequality.
And over the past two years, some of Daesh’s most violent branches have expandedincreasing their presence in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger as well as southwards in the Gulf of Guinea.
Terrorist and violent extremist groups exacerbate instability and human suffering. And they can plunge a country emerging from war back into the depths of conflict, the top UN official recalled.
Threatening states
Meanwhile, terrorists, non-state armed groups and criminal networks often pursue different agendas and strategies, fueled by smuggling, human trafficking and other methods of illicit financing, sometimes mimicking legitimate armed forces.
And as digital tools spread hate and misinformation, terrorists and other criminal groups are exploiting inter-communal tensions and food insecurity caused by climate change.
Globalization of terrorism
In today’s hyper-connected world, Ms. Mohammed recalled that the spread of terrorism in Africa is not only a concern for African member states.
The challenge is for all of us. The fight against international terrorism requires effective multilateral responsesshe noted.
From the climate emergency to armed conflict and poverty and inequality to illicit cyberspace and uneven recovery from COVID-19she also emphasized that terrorism is converging with other threats.
For a comprehensive approach, the UN deputy chief mentioned the New Agenda for Peace, part of Our common agenda report.
Amid growing polarization, she claimed to propose ways to address risks and revitalize our collective peace and security system.
Turning back on terror
Outlining five suggestions for advancing counter-terrorism efforts in Africa, Ms. Mohammed recalled that prevention remains our best answer.
We must address the instability and conflict that can lead to terrorism in the first place, as well as the conditions exploited by terrorists in pursuit of their agendas.
Second, it called for community-based and gender-sensitive approaches for the whole of society.
Noting the complex links between terrorism, patriarchy and gender-based violence, she said counter-terrorism policies must be strengthened by the meaningful participation and leadership of women and girls.
She underlined in her third point that the fight against terrorism can never be an excuse for violating human rights or international law, as this would only set us back.
Fourth, it emphasized the importance of regional organizations that can address the challenges posed by terrorist and violent extremist groups in the local context.
Finally, Ms. Mohamed called for stable and predictable funding to prevent and combat terrorism.
From economic deprivation to organized crime and governance challenges, the scale of the problem calls for bold investment, she told ambassadors.
In closing, the Deputy Secretary-General welcomed the planned October 2023 Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Africa as an opportunity to consider ways to strengthen UN efforts across the continent as a whole.
She expressed confidence that today’s debate would provide insights for the summit and help build peaceful, sustainable communities and societies across the continent.
Restoring Authority: The Ghanaian President
Presiding over the meeting with his country assuming the presidency of the Council for November, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, testified to the importance of restoring effective state authority and promoting inclusive governance across the continent. He also urged the Council to support AU-led counter-terrorism operations, including predictable funding.
The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, drew attention at his conference to the daily physical and psychological damage caused by terrorism and recalled that conventional responses and old models are no longer relevant to combat threats in field development.
And as terrorism spreads to new parts of the continent, Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for the Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response with the European Union’s diplomatic arm (European External Action Service), noted the need for security support underscoring the role of sustainable development to nurture peace.
Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, also briefed the Council and asserted that technical and military solutions would not end terrorist threats alone, calling for a new counter-terrorism toolkit that includes more dialogue with armed groups and can promote local ceasefire agreements.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/11/1130432
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shoaib Malik’s Photos With Model Ayesha Go Viral Amid Divorce Rumors | Cricket News
- After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
- Unsettled California races could swing control of US home
- Some Samsung phones hit by three zero-day attacks, according to Google
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping