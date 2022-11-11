Seoul officer under investigation for Halloween crowd crackdown found deadExBulletin







change the subtitles Kang Jin-Kyu/AFP via Getty Images

Kang Jin-Kyu/AFP via Getty Images A South Korean police officer who was under investigation in connection with a deadly Halloween weekend mob clash in Seoul has been found dead. The policeman, a 55-year-old officer identified only by his surname, Jeong, was in charge of intelligence affairs at the Yongsan District Police Station, which oversees the area where the mob clash occurred. On the night of October 29, more than 100,000 revelers flocked to Seoul’s Itaewon area, packing bars and filling the neighborhood’s narrow streets and alleys. But the crowd grew out of control. In a small alley near a hotel, people packed so tightly that they could not move; eventually, more than 150 people were killed and around 200 others were injured. Jeong was charged with destroying evidence that police knew about the danger of the mob. He was found dead at his home on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported. The cause of his death is under investigation. The reaction of the police has been at the center of criticism Seoul’s police force has been criticized and under scrutiny for its actions that night, both for failing to manage the crowd safely before the crash and for its slow response afterward and how it handled its response in the days following, first avoiding guilt. Police had anticipated a large crowd but failed to implement crowd control measures, authorities say. Only 137 officers were assigned to Itaewon that evening, and they were tasked with crime enforcement, not crowd control, authorities say. Dispatchers received at least 11 emergency calls before the crash turned fatal, the first coming in at 6:34 p.m., about four hours before authorities say the first deaths occurred. But Seoul police sent few officers in response. Opposition lawmakers have demanded a parliamentary inquiry into the mess. And families of some victims say they plan to file a class-action lawsuit to get compensation from the government. Earlier this month, a special investigation team from the country’s national police force raided local police agencies in Seoul and Yongsan Ward, where Itaewon is located. Jeong, as head of intelligence at Yongsan Station, has been charged with destroying evidence that police knew about the danger of the mob. He was suspected of deleting an internal report that contained warnings about potential security risks around Halloween.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/11/1136056135/a-seoul-police-officer-under-investigation-after-the-crowd-crush-is-found-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos