Biden says the US is back as a leader in the fight against climate change, as he urges all nations to step up their ambitions



Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

CNN

President Joe Biden used a brief visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt on Friday to tell the world that the United States was ready to resume its leadership role in combating a warming planet after passing one of the main priorities of the presidents.

In a speech at the United Nations COP27 summit, Biden announced that the US has returned as a global leader on climate change after passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which included about $370 billion in clean energy incentives aimed at reducing the use of harmful greenhouse gases.

My friends, I came to the presidency determined to make the transformative changes that are needed, that America must make and we must make for the rest of the world, to overcome decades of opposition and obstacles to progress on this issue alone, Biden said. , to re-establish the United States as a credible global leader and climate committee. As I stand here before you, we have taken great strides to achieve that.

Biden added that other nations should similarly rise to the challenge.

To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation must step up, he said. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions. The United States is acting. Everyone must act. It is the duty and responsibility of global leadership.

Biden arrived Friday at the climate summit being held in an Egyptian Red Sea resort, eager to highlight major new American investments toward curbing climate change, a major departure from the last time he was showed up at a climate conference empty-handed.

During his speech, Biden apologized for pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement under former President Donald Trump and said he was trying to prove to skeptics that good climate policy is good economic policy. He said these steps will promote progress and sustainable economic growth around the world.

He highlighted a proposed new rule that would require large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging federal governments’ purchasing power to fight climate change in the private sector and to strengthen vulnerable supply chains.

Biden also announced new rules from his administration aimed at further tightening the super-polluting greenhouse gas methane. The Environmental Protection Agency plans to further strengthen an earlier regulation it announced to reduce methane pollution from the oil and gas sector. As proposed, the updated rule would reduce methane emissions from oil and gas by 87% below 2005 levels.

The newly improved rule would also require oil and gas companies to respond to credible third-party reports of large methane leaks. The EPA rule must still go through a public comment process before being finalized.

Biden announced new partnerships with foreign countries to reduce methane and several other new international climate initiatives. The US will double a multi-year adaptation funding pledge to $100 million and announce new climate partnerships with African and Pacific Island countries.

The actions the nation is taking will mean the US will meet our emissions targets by 2030, Biden said.

The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet, Biden said.

However, many of the countries that sent representatives to this week’s conference in Egypt are focused on another issue: demands for climate reparations to be paid by wealthy, high-emitting nations like the United States to smaller, more developed nations. the poor who have felt the major effects of climate change.

A proposal of his that some European countries have caught and pushed Biden to support. But political constraints both in the United States and elsewhere make significant progress unlikely, at least in the near term.

Biden has already struggled to win support in Congress for global climate resilience funding, which would help low-income countries prepare for the negative effects of a warming planet, such as floods and other extreme events. If Republicans take control of one or both chambers, the prospects for any new climate legislation over the next two years look dim.

When he was asked by reporters in Egypt how he plans to convince Republicans to fund his climate initiatives, Biden replied: Reality.

Speaking at a climate conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that after the midterm races, Democrats will need to work with Republicans on taking steps to fight climate change, even as she cast doubt on the parties’ readiness. adversary to take action.

Our colleagues said: Why are we having this discussion, there is no climate crisis, it’s all a hoax, she said of the GOP’s response to the climate change investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

We have to overcome this, she continued. I put my faith in their children, who will hopefully teach their parents that this is urgent, long overdue.

Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, on Wednesday announced a new plan to raise money for climate action in the developing world by selling carbon credits to companies willing to offset their emissions. He said the proposal would help countries decarbonize their energy system. But the plan has already drawn criticism because of how it will be financed with money raised from the sale of carbon credits, which allow companies to pay someone else to cut their own planet-warming emissions, rather than to shorten theirs.

But he was honest in an interview with CNN’s David McKenzie that there is not enough money in any country in the world to solve this problem, referring to accelerating the energy transition and dealing with the climate crisis.

Meeting with Egypt’s military-backed leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Biden thanked the host of this year’s COP27 summit for reminding the world of the urgency of the climate crisis.

It’s an urgent crisis and we all need to do much more, Biden said.

He said he would discuss a wide range of issues with Sisi, including the US-Egypt defense partnership, a more integrated Middle East and critically human rights.

The president is expected to stay in Egypt for only about three hours. He is stopping on his way to other international summits in Asia.

The following years saw the overthrow of authoritarian leader Hosni Mubarak during the Arab Spring, followed by a period of instability and the rise to power of el-Sisi, whom Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump once called his favorite dictator.

Biden has retained Sisi during his presidency and limited some military aid over human rights concerns. Before their meeting, Biden said he looked forward to our conversation and praised Egypt for supporting Ukraine at the United Nations and for helping to broker a ceasefire during a cross-border conflict in Gaza last year.

Speaking ahead of Biden, al-Sisi also raised the topic of human rights, claiming he adopted a comprehensive approach. The US has previously accused Egypt of a dismal human rights record.

Before leaving, Biden was urged by human rights activists and a group of House Democrats to join el-Sisi in jailing British-Egyptian activist and writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who is currently on strike. hunger.

A senior administration official said the US is concerned about the case and that human rights will figure prominently in the president’s conversations abroad.

Asked by reporters if he discussed al-Fattah with al-Sisi, Biden said, what we talked about is the relationship between the United States and Egypt.

