The world has nine years to avoid catastrophic global warming, study shows

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Nations are likely to burn through their remaining carbon budget in less than a decade unless they significantly reduce greenhouse gas pollution, a new study showscausing the world to cross a critical warming threshold and cause catastrophic climate impacts. But new gas projects launched in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting global energy crisis would eat up 10 percent of that remaining carbon budget, making it impossible for countries to meet the target. the Paris agreement to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. levels, according to another report published on Wednesday.

The Global Carbon Budget, an annual estimate of how much the world can afford to emit to stay within its warming targets, found that greenhouse gas pollution will hit a record high this year, with most of growth comes from a 1 percent increase in carbon. dioxide from burning fossil fuels. Emissions in both the United States and India are up compared to last year, while China and the European Union are likely to report small declines, according to the report.

To have a chance of keeping global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius, humanity could emit no more than 380 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next few decades, an amount equal to about nine years of current emissions. says the report. Avoiding warming beyond 1.5 C will require the world to curb emissions by about 1.4 billion tonnes a year, comparable to how much emissions shrank in 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet even as scientists warn of the world’s dangerous trajectory, leaders here at the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, have championed natural gas as a transition fuel that would ease the world’s transition from fossil energy to renewable resources. At least four new gas projects have been reported or announced in the past 10 days, with several African countries pledging to expand export capacity and supply more fuel to Europe. Representatives from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, host of next years climate conference, have made it clear that they see COP27 as an opportunity to promote gas.

That rhetoric has alarmed scientists and activists who say expanding natural gas production could harm vulnerable communities and push the planet into a hotter, more sinister future.

Gas is not a low-carbon energy source, said Julia Pongratz, a climate scientist at the University of Munich and an author of the Global Carbon Budget report released Friday.

Pongratz said it is still technically possible for the world to avoid a temperature rise beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius that scientists say is needed to avoid catastrophic extreme weather, rampant hunger and disease, and the collapse of the ecosystems on which humanity depends. .

But unless fossil fuel use drops dramatically, in a few years we won’t be able to say it’s possible, Pongraz said. And then we would have to look back and say we could have done it and we didn’t. How do we explain this to our children?

However, activists say they are also encouraged by the growing willingness of other countries to embrace fossil fuel divestment. The Pacific island nation of Tuvalu this week joined Vanuatu in calling for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. Kenyan President William Ruto has declared that his country will not develop its hydrocarbon deposits, but will instead invest only in clean energy. Norway’s state-owned energy company on Thursday halted plans to develop a new oil field in the Arctic.

The gas study by research group Climate Action Tracker shows that the planned projects would double the world’s current liquefied natural gas capacity, generating roughly 47 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent between now and 2050.

According to the Energy Information Administration, burning gas for energy emits about half as much carbon dioxide equivalent as burning coal. But liquefying natural gas for transportation and other parts of the gas production process can lead to leaks of methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas.

The planned expansion goes beyond what is needed to replace interrupted Russian fuel supplies, the study said. And it contradicts the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency that there can be no new development of gas, oil and coal if humanity is to prevent dangerous warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The world appears to have outpaced its efforts to respond to the energy crisis, said climate scientist Bill Hare, founder of Climate Action Tracker partner organization Climate Analytics and an author of the report.

The only way for these projects to be compliant with the 1.5C target, Hare said, would be to shut them down before the end of their useful lives, creating the risk of turning billion-dollar facilities into stranded assets.

Both reports contrast with how fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, have been discussed at COP27.

Nations made history at last years conference when they agreed on the need to phase out coal and fossil fuels, the first time a clear reference to the main drivers of warming was included in a COP decision text. On the sidelines of that conference, a group of more than 20 countries pledged to halt public investment in overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of this year. But now some of those same countries are pushing back amid a frantic hunt for alternatives to Russian gas.

Fossil fuel projects were blocked a year ago. Now they are coming back.

This week, UAE President and incoming COP host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan told leaders that the UAE will continue delivery oil and gas for as long as the world needs. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a short rise in the production of fossil fuels, saying that without energy security there is no energy transition. Tanzania’s Energy Minister Jan Makamba announced a new $40 billion LNG export project. And although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said publicly that there should not be a worldwide renaissance of fossil fuels, his country has also encouraged countries such as Algeria and Senegal to expand their gas production.

On Friday, a group of Republican lawmakers argued at the conference that demonizing fossil fuels is not a productive way to fight climate change.

Meanwhile, an analysis of conference attendees by advocacy group Global Witness revealed a sharp increase in fossil fuel industry representatives since last years COP. About 200 people associated with oil, gas and coal are included in the country’s delegations, the group said Thursday, and another 236 are here with trade groups and other nongovernmental organizations.

I’m really worried, said Lorraine Chiponda, a Zimbabwean environmental justice activist who co-facilitates a coalition of advocacy groups called Dont Gas Africa. This is supposed to be a space to discuss climate solutions, but instead it is used to drive fossil fuels.

African nations are among the most vulnerable to climate change and cannot afford to build new fossil fuel infrastructure that will continue to warm the planet, she said. Local communities have also suffered as gas projects displace residents and generate air pollution.

The argument by European leaders that new gas projects are a short-term solution to an energy crisis is hollow, Chiponda added, given that some 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity.

Isn’t this a crisis? she asked.

Catherine Abreu, director of the non-profit organization Destination Zero, which calls for an end to fossil fuel use, said the push for gas was intertwined with the other issue dominating discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh: developing countries are demanding more much financial support from wealthier nations. they face the consequences of climate change.

Developing countries’ push for a loss and damage fund, through which big emitters would pay for irreversible climate damage such as the recent floods in Pakistan, faces an uphill battle amid skepticism from the United States and other industrialized nations.

At COP27, flood-hit Pakistan leads push to make polluting countries pay

Meanwhile, rich countries have yet to fulfill a long-delayed pledge to provide $100 billion to help vulnerable areas reduce emissions and adapt to the warming already underway. According to the Climate Action Tracker, which also rates countries’ climate finance pledges, the funding pledges of every rich country are insufficient.

There is such an investment imperative in this region and the only type of investment that is available is for oil and gas, Abreu said.

That tension was evident at a meeting of African leaders on Tuesday, where African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina declared that Africa needs gas to develop.

We want to make sure we have access to electricity, he said, as the room erupted in applause. We do not want to become the world’s museum of poverty.

Pongratz, one of the authors of the Global Carbon Budget report, hoped the findings would inform negotiators as the highly technical part of the climate conference begins.