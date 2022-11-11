Pacific Fleet Commanders Travel to Japan November 5-9, 2022 > US Pacific Fleet > News





Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, traveled to Japan for the 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) and fleet engagements, November 5-9, 2022. WPNS gave maritime leaders from 26 countries the opportunity to discuss maritime issues of mutual interest building trust and confidence in the ability to work together for a free and open Indo Pacific. Paparo and senior executives and staff boarded the Japanese destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) to observe the International Fleet Review Conducted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. American participants included the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and F/A-18, F-35, MH-60R and P-8 aircraft assigned to the US 7th Fleet. While not part of the formation, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 77) sailed nearby. During the WPNS, Paparo participated in bilateral meetings with: Adm. Ryo Sakai, Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Adm Jong-Ho Lee, Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Navy

Adm. M. Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of the Naval Staff for the Bangladesh Navy

Adm. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff for the Indian Navy

Adm. Pierre Vandier, Chief of Naval Staff for the Marine Nationale of France

Adm Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff for the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy

Deputy Adm. Angus Topshee, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

Deputy Adm. Datuk Abdul Rahman Bin Ayob, Deputy Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy

Adm. Aaron Beng, Chief of the Navy for the Republic of Singapore

Adm. Caesar Bernard Valencia, Acting Flag Officer Commanding Philippine Navy

Adm. Jonathan Earley, Fleet Commander, Royal Australian Navy He also spoke to: Deputy Adm. Yerko Marcic, Chief of Staff of the Chilean Navy

Deputy Adm. Francisco Cubides, Commander of the Colombian Navy

Cdre. Humphrey Tawake, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Navy (also Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF)

Adm. Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy

Adm. David Proctor, Chief of Naval Operations, Royal New Zealand Navy

Adm. M Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy

Adm. Alberto Alcal, Commander-in-Chief of the Peruvian Navy

Adm. Neville Ubayasiri, Director of Naval Services at Sri Lanka Naval Headquarters

Captain. Sione Ulakai, Deputy Chief of Defense Staff of His Majesty’s Armed Forces of Tonga

Adm. Tran Thanh Nghiem, Chief of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam On November 7, Sakai, Lee and Paparo convened a trilateral meeting to discuss enhancing trilateral security cooperation between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States against common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including those presented by from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Sakai also met with Paparo aboard the Japanese frigate JS Mogami (FFM-1) while in Yokohama port, where the two leaders discussed the strength of the Japan-US alliance and toured the ship. Formed in 1988, WPNS aims to enhance the ability of member countries to act together and build relationships by providing a venue for discussing maritime issues, exchanging information and developing international cooperation and transparency through setting international standards in regarding the use of the sea. Its membership includes nations that are located in or have significant strategic interests within the Western Pacific. The participation in WPNS and the visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for a stable, free and open Indo-Pacific.

